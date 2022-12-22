SRK has been entertaining his audience with his talents for the last three decades. While he’s known all over the world now, he began his career with television shows. And the show, the actor marked his television debut with, was DD National’s Fauji.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

The show, which revolved around a bunch of new recruits being trained to become commandos, was aired in 1989 and featured the actor as Lieutenant Abhimanyu Rai.

Credits: HT

A social media page, which goes with the username srk1000faces, revived the actor’s golden memories from that era with a scene from the series.

In the clip, the nervous lieutenant visits his senior officer, Capt. Madhu Rathore’s (Manjula Avtar) house, as a part of his duty. The actor, like always, seems to be on point with his facial expressions and dialogue delivery.

Needless to mention, the fans couldn't help but praise the actor. Here are some of the best comments on the clip:

You can watch the entire clip here:

No matter the era, this actor never fails to impress us!

Please note that all images are from the clip.