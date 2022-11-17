Shah Rukh Khan, who has time and again proved that he’s an excellent actor, is also a brilliant husband, father and son. The actor oftentimes talks about his late parents, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima, who passed away when he was quite young.

Last week, the megastar attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE, where he was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award.

In a conversation with journalist Faye D’Souza, he was asked about how he thinks his parents would have reacted to the love he has been receiving over the period of years. To which, he joked that his mother, like every desi mom, would have told him that he needs to put on some weight.

“My mother would say, ‘tum bohot patle ho gaye ho, thoda weight put on karlo. Kaisa tumhara muh ho gaya hain, galle andar chale gaye hain.”

He then puts on his proud dad face and confesses that his parents would feel proud about how he has raised his three amazing children.

“But, both of them will be proud of my one achievement, if I may call it an achievement. They will be proud of the way I have raised my three children. I think they will be very happy.”

You can watch the entire clip here: