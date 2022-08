SRK, the versatile actor who has time and again proved his talent, has been named the badshaah of romance and kindness for three long decades.

Needless to mention, each of the actors in tinsel town has their own trademark poses or dance steps but his iconic arms-stretched pose still makes our hearts skip a beat every single time.

Here, we have compiled some of his pictures in his iconic pose that will instantly bring a smile to your face!

Shah Rukh Khan, thank you for the countless memories! *stretches arms*