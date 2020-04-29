Today is a sad day for India as we have lost one of the finest actors of the industry, Irrfan Khan. He passed away this morning (29th April 2020) after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection.

The news of his demise has left a huge void in our hearts. He was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who also gained international fame from projects like Life of Pi and Jurassic World.

But, there's still so much that we don't know about this humble and down-to-earth man who is no longer among us.

Here's one such inspiring story about him that many aren't aware of.

Back in 2014, during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter for his upcoming film 'Jurassic World' (2015), the actor revealed that he didn't have enough money to watch Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park' that came out in 1993. In the interview he said:

I'm playing the park owner, a very flamboyant person in the film. When the first Jurassic Park came out, I barely had the money to see it, and now I'm playing a part. My character is trying to entertain the world with good intentions, but sometimes being flamboyant doesn't mean having much wisdom.

And, as luck would have it, he got a chance to star in the re-make of the 1993 film, 'Jurassic World' that released in 2015.

After the release of Jurassic World in 2015, Irrfan Khan was also honoured by the Mayor of Florence, who presented him with the keys to the city.

Words aren't enough to describe this legend and his contribution to cinema. You will be missed Irrfan Khan. RIP!

You can read his entire interview here.