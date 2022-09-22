Badshah ke zamaane mein, the old school in me, went back to purana zamaana coz ‘ jeans hai daali, daali tune jo woh teri booty pe tight baby jaise mera flow‘ just doesn’t excite me. Na! Nope! His rap compositions are cringe AF. ANYWAY, let’s focus on the times when Devang Patel and Baba Sehgal were ruling the Indian music industry with their extraordinary rapping skills.

Baba Sehgal (Image credits: Hindustan Times)

No, it’s not like there were no raps before Patel or Sehgal brought them in, we never acknowledged those compositions before. And most of us are still oblivious to old raps that our Hindi film industry has showered us with. In fact, legendary singer Kishore Kumar was one of the early contributors in rap genre.

I couldn’t help but recollect some old rap compositions from Hindi film songs that either went unnoticed back in the day or are lost in our memories. These raps surely deserve your tareefan!

There are 10 filmy raps in this list. So let’s enjoy them together, shall we?

1. Ek Chatur Naar- Padosan

Ek Chatur Naar, featuring Bhola (Sunil Dutt) and Masterji (Mehmood)’s mind-boggling rap-battle performance to win over Bindu (Saira Banu) is etched in my heart forever. The rap was jointly sung by legendary playback singers, Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey in Padosan.

2. Love Rap- Krantiveer

Remember when Nana Patekar, Bindu, Mamta Kulkarni, and Atul Agnihotri rapped together on the dance floor in the ultra-cool love track, Love Rap from Krantiveer? ‘ Kabhi 101, kabhi 102, us din se hua fever ye shuru…’ yaad aaya? The song was jointly crooned by Amit Kumar, Sapna Mukherjee, Sudesh Bhonsle, and Poornima.

India Times/Eros

3. Meri Marzi- The Gambler

Well, almost all of us tried to imitate Govinda during our childhood when he lip-synced Devang Patel’s rap in Meri Marzi, the song from The Gambler. Main chahein ye karun, main chahein wo karun…meri marzi! Certainly, this meaningful track was way cooler than current cringe rap songs.

4. Rangeela Re- Rangeela

While Urmila Matondkar was the highlight in Rangeela, Aditya Narayan’s rap in Rangeela Re song surely stole the show. That cute little kid was all about getting stressed for chocolates and milk. ‘ Arre yaaron mere paas toh aao, meri mushkil door bhagaao, cadbury bole main meetha hoon, amul bole main meetha hoon…’

YouTube

5. Main Toh Hoon Pagal- Baadshah

This Shah Rukh Khan song has a separate fan base. I am talking about Main To Hoon Pagal track from Baadshah. Hats off to SRK for performing this crazy (and difficult) AF rap in his own voice. What a skill! Play the song rn to witness his rap talent.

6. Stop That-The Gambler

Stop That is another rap song from The Gambler that I can’t forget to include to the list. Crooned by Devang Patel, the track featuring Govinda has mind-boggling lyrics that almost every 90s kid remember. ‘Meri bate sunkar dekho hasna sahi, use juth mankar kahi fasna nahi, main sab sach kahta hu aapki kasam, maine piya nahi whisky beer ya rum.’ How cool!

7. Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein-Baazigar

While Kumar Sanu made us swoon over his melodious voice in Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, the song from Baazigar, Anu Malik’s quirky rap added a fun element to it. Picturised on SRK and Kajol, the rap portion in one antra goes like ‘na tu kar khat-pat, kar pyaar jhat-pat, mere aaja tu nikat….‘

Tumblr

8. Bam Chiki Chiki- Kehte Hain Mujhko Raja

So, Bam Chiki Chiki, the song from Kehte Hain Mujhko Raja, is apparently Kishore Kumar’s fastest track that he crooned in his career ever. Starring actor Biswajeet Chatterjee, the 4 minute-36 second-long rap has quite difficult lyrics that only the legendary singer could pull off. What a gem! Take a bow, Kishore Da!

9. Duma Dum Mast Qalandar-Hum Hain Bemisaal

The famous Duma Dum Mast Qalandar track have had various versions in music world over the years and one such song is from Hum Hain Bemisaal. Sung by Baba Sehgal, this Duma Dum Mast Qalandar featured a rap which boasts of how college life used to be back in the 90s.

10. It Is My Love- Khoon Ka Sindoor

If you like Baba Sehgal rap, here’s another one for you. Sehgal also rapped It Is My Love, the song from Khoon Ka Sindoor. Sadly, we could only find the audio of the song on YouTube but you will surely feel its cool vibes.

Well, there might be many old Bollywood raps that couldn’t make it to the list, we hope you enjoyed reading about the aforementioned ones. Out of all, Kishore Da is my favourite rapper! What about you? Apna Time Ayega, Kala Chashma aur Tareefan se bahar niklo ab!