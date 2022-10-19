Being a 90s kid and listening to ‘Jawani Teri Aafat’ today makes my ears bleed. Not that all music now is bad, but by default, most are.

You know why?

Cos one of the strongest memories of being a 90s kid is vibing to Indie-pop songs. Oh, man! The music in those days was real gold. They don’t make anything like that anymore. And we don’t want trashy amplified remakes of our old favourites because you can’t match the simplicity and the purity of the past, our childhood years. A time when all was good and pure… and happy!

Why did we grow up?

While scrolling my feed in search of what’s trending in the Twitterverse, I came across young Shahid Kapoor’s debut music video that had us all hooked back in the day.

I wish we could turn back time to the good old days..#90skidpic.twitter.com/RbCEpQhEcu — 90skid (@memorable_90s) October 13, 2022

Haaye kahaan gayi wo raatein, wo meethi meethi si baatein, karti thi… jo deewana…

Desi Twitter is also taking a trip down memory lane. Here’s how people are reacting to this old Shahid Kapoor song.

MTV was the real OG for 90s kids. https://t.co/ymIyH1PABd — Neha Bajaj (@realNeha_Bajaj) October 18, 2022

Most urban kids of my generation experienced heartbreak for the first time through this song. https://t.co/qd4dBr1Zpr — Justice Chandra Chood (@IPC_Ka_Daddy) October 15, 2022

I called them too for Gori from Band of Boys. Could hear it all day, every day!

The iTV we had in Delhi … would show a list of songs with codes and I used to call them up when I was back home from school and tell them the codes and they’d play just that song !!! — DS (@dripeesha25) October 14, 2022

True.

Seriously! The nostalgia is killing! https://t.co/hSBssebMIx — ANKUR TIBREWAL (@ankurbtpl) October 14, 2022

Haaye! What have I seen 😍 it's not only memory but also a life of 90s kids 🥰 the time will never come back. It shows how beautifully we lived our life in those days.. #memory #life #ShahidKapoor @shahidkapoor #Band #Ankhometerahichehra https://t.co/DfVeNXsLgC — Vikii 🐋 (Not a Critic) (@RealVikas4you) October 14, 2022

Putting Kala teeka 🖤.



So Kakkar & Baghchi can stay away from this masterpiece. https://t.co/bKcYu9PPlK — Purvv ✨ (@I_m_Purv) October 14, 2022

Indy pop used to be 🤌🤌🤌🤌 they don't make such songs anymore 😪 https://t.co/g0CJj3sS0q — Pratik Sudeer (@Sudhir_baab) October 14, 2022

True dat.

If only there was a rewind button⏮ https://t.co/kpO963937Q — meghana bhat (@meghana61) October 14, 2022

Truly golden era of all the 90s kids in terms of music, entertainment programs, cartoons and games. Best phase of life😊 pic.twitter.com/D2rP6tcKXP — @UR_Sanu🇮🇳 (@umakantrath) October 14, 2022

The real OGs.

Aryans, strings, Palash, falguni ,lucky Ali had some of the best MV albums back then. 🥺 Loved how they fitted a whole story in 3 mins 🙂 https://t.co/SOfJ4vtbIr — Sia (@itssia11) October 13, 2022

Truth-bomb.

Reminds me…A Band of Boys is so underrated! https://t.co/6TNfUCN4OA — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) October 14, 2022

Ahh!

Euphoria..yaar meri dhadkan naa re…tht tea tym manoranjan by raju…

Dil se songs..Roja songs..Bombay songs….tht humma humma song…Sunil Shetty's ..kya ada kya jalwe tere paaro..tht ghar se nikalte hi…

PS: pls don't rekindle tht flame of 90s in me😁 — sanjay tiwari (@sierratrooper) October 14, 2022

What a song. So many memories recalled in a flash https://t.co/n3pq37E93q — He on Earth (@Anonymo91763901) October 14, 2022

Couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams!

Who thought Shahid Kapoor became Kabir Singh in future 😂😂😂 — Sujal Mazumdar (@SujalMazumdar) October 19, 2022

The official crush and heart break song for the early 90s teens.. https://t.co/iHn5r08Nf5 — रुचिर राधा मोदी রুচির মোদী 🇮🇳 (@RuchirRMM) October 14, 2022

If Hermione Granger’s time-turner was real, I know where I would have travelled back to!

