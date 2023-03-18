Koffee With Karan, the show which has been giving us a dose of fun-filled conversations and sizzling rapid-fire rounds, has, several times, created controversies in the tinsel town and there’s no secret about it.

While the recent seasons are fun, the initial seasons were more candid and honest.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Mumbai Live

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a veteran on the chat show, has brewed some masaledaar conversations in different seasons.

However, in an episode from the first season, where John Abraham and Vivek Oberoi were invited as guests, she was seen passing snide comments towards the Dhoom actor.

Credits: Disney+Hotstar

In the segment, John Abraham was seen sitting on the famous couch as he watched the video being played where the host had asked a bunch of female actors to rate him on the basis of his acting, looks and sex appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT While most of them couldn’t stop complimenting him and gave him seven and nine out of a whopping ten, Kareena Kapoor Khan made it quite clear that she wasn’t in favor.

Credits: Disney+Hotstar

When she was asked about his performance in Dhoom, she said:

“Dhoom wasn’t really a performance-driven film that John had to perform. It was more of a biking look that worked.”

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT Talking about his sex appeal, she went ahead and confessed:

“I don’t think he’s really sexy, I think not all hot but he’s good-looking. The only actor in the industry who looks hot shirtless is Salman Khan.”

Credits: Disney+Hotstar

While some agreed with the actor for speaking her mind, others called her out for being so mean towards a fellow actor.

Hate or dislike me difference hai. Moreover it is just her opinion when the question was thrown at her she isn’t bitching abt him — Arab😎 (@arabbaig) February 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT 💀💀💀 why so salty lmao — Rajveer Wariah (@RajveerWariah) February 28, 2023

Bebos acting back then was the definition of a headache 🤕..the overacting tho — adoreee✨ (@notmephisto96) February 28, 2023

Oh I’m with Kareena on this. — Steve (@SteveUnknown) February 27, 2023

Young bebo was a menace, lmao. I think she used to hate everyone for some reason — Atulya Aman (@atulyaaman) February 28, 2023

She was ananya panday of that gen imo😂 — BHAI (@salmanbhaijaann) February 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT She was very honest in giving her opinion and she should be admired for that instead of getting bashed. — Shayan Sheikh (@Shayan2812) February 28, 2023

Well, that’s what the show is all about – drama, drama and drama!