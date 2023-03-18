Koffee With Karan, the show which has been giving us a dose of fun-filled conversations and sizzling rapid-fire rounds, has, several times, created controversies in the tinsel town and there’s no secret about it.
While the recent seasons are fun, the initial seasons were more candid and honest.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a veteran on the chat show, has brewed some masaledaar conversations in different seasons.
However, in an episode from the first season, where John Abraham and Vivek Oberoi were invited as guests, she was seen passing snide comments towards the Dhoom actor.
In the segment, John Abraham was seen sitting on the famous couch as he watched the video being played where the host had asked a bunch of female actors to rate him on the basis of his acting, looks and sex appeal.
While most of them couldn’t stop complimenting him and gave him seven and nine out of a whopping ten, Kareena Kapoor Khan made it quite clear that she wasn’t in favor.
When she was asked about his performance in Dhoom, she said:
“Dhoom wasn’t really a performance-driven film that John had to perform. It was more of a biking look that worked.”
Talking about his sex appeal, she went ahead and confessed:
“I don’t think he’s really sexy, I think not all hot but he’s good-looking. The only actor in the industry who looks hot shirtless is Salman Khan.”
While some agreed with the actor for speaking her mind, others called her out for being so mean towards a fellow actor.
Well, that’s what the show is all about – drama, drama and drama!