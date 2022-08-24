Boycotting upcoming high-budgeted movies has become a trend. But it's not recent, it's been so for years now. While actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, etc have been called arrogant for their comments on this trend, King Khan is as humble and witty as ever in an old video resurfaced on this topic.

Actually, sometimes it is good...agar picture utni na chale jitna aap samjhte the, toh ek excuse mil jata hai...yeh excuse hai...social boycott hua tha isliye nahi chali... but dil behlane ko ghalib khayal accha hai ki picture achi thi woh social boycott hua

- Shah Rukh Khan

When the host asked him about the boycott wind, Shah Rukh wittingly replied, "Badbol nahi bol raha par hawa se thodi naa hilne wala hoon yaar." He also added that the love he has received in this country, there are very few people who have experienced that kind of love, and that's totally true.

...iss desh mein, Bharat mein, jitna pyaar mujhe kiya jaata hai, main yeh danke ki chot par bol sakta hoon, bahut kam logon ko kiya gaya hai. Aur woh pyaar ek baat se yah do cheezo se...sahi galat log samjhte hai...I don't think that has affected me or my film or will ever affect me or my film

- Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan is aware that the audience loves him and one or two films are not going to change their love for him. When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, it's not just his acting that we love, it's the persona he creates, his intellect, his wit, his eloquence, everything - and few films are never going to change that.

The internet loved how he tackled the topic and is in love with him more than ever.

Aise hi nahi he's called 'Badshah khan' ❤ https://t.co/yqGLi75UqT — ANKUR TIBREWAL (@ankurbtpl) August 23, 2022

walk the talk, king style! he said this 7 years ago, still relevant.🔥🔥 https://t.co/6fbIco6j0Q — 🕊️ (@saketjaiswal_sj) August 23, 2022

Just allow this man to speak for hours now 😭💗

I wanna keep listening https://t.co/75j7dj8iJY — Swarna (@n_swarnashree) August 18, 2022

Aise Hawa se thodi hilne wala hu main, Hawa se to jhadiya hilti hain 🔥🔥 https://t.co/QyOT3wq7n7 — M. (@moodydamsel_) August 17, 2022

There's always an SRK interview where he is talking about something regarding the industry and India as a country in general before it actually starts to happen on a larger scale and to a larger group of people.



VISIONARY. https://t.co/rhpyu5YDig — Sanket PS (@MiKnightRider) August 17, 2022

Waaah nobody has such an eloquence like him! What a speaker — 🇯 🇦 🇸 🇵 🇪 🇷 (@ReviewzFilmy) August 17, 2022

his words man. I feel like hearing him all the time. — Om (@rock_chap) August 17, 2022

This is what a sensible actor should be.

Once a fan always a fan king 👑 @iamsrk — Aditya utsav 🇮🇳 (@utsav_aditya) August 24, 2022

