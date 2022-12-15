Desi kids everywhere know just how soothing and beautiful Indian music can be. Especially music created by the greats of our industry! For instance K.K’s Aankhon Mein Teri. Which is why, this Instagram post by Raymuse, is so darn beautiful. In it, you can see the the music of the song being turned down to zero, until you can only hear the vocal part of it.

And the result is surreal! Hearing K.K sing the lyrics, without anything else in the background is like being serenaded by the late artist himself. Here are all the hearts the post has received as well.

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

But the Instagram page has edited several other Bollywood songs in a similar fashion, so you can definitely take a look and enjoy the simplicity and peace of some of the best singers’ voices in our country. For instance, here’s Kaise Mujhe from Ghajini.