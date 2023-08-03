The moment people have been waiting for is now here as the trailer for OMG 2 has been released. And, it looks quite promising.

The movie revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a Lord Shiva devotee, and his son, Vivek, who’s blamed for immoral conduct and rusticated. Later, the protagonist realizes that his son isn’t wrong and decides to leave the town. However, a divine intervention drives him towards truth and then, he decides to drag the culprits to court on his own.

The movie features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra and Arun Govil, in pivotal roles.

Directed by Amit Rai, this satirical comedy-drama is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

Here’s what people think of the trailer:

So excited for the sequel of this movie 🎥🍿🥳🥳🥰🙏 — Anish Singh (@singhalex568) August 3, 2023

Without any doubt…. Best trailer of this year , content is the king and this movie 8s gonna be another masterpiece in Akshay Kumar's career..🔥🤯 #OMG2Trailer — HYPNOtist 🔗 (@Ex_Insaan) August 3, 2023

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that the images are taken from the trailer.