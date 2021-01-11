Only A True Fan Can Ace This Ultimate 'Race' Quiz 'Pehli Nazar Mein'

Race was one of those movies that kept us guessing till the end. From shocking plot twists to catchy songs, this movie had everything. But how well do you think you remember this movie?
1. What's the nickname of Saif Ali Khan's character in the movie?
via Netflix
2. What does Sonia do for a living in the movie?
3. Complete the song. Allah duhai hai. Phir ___ pe aayi hai. Abb to tabaahi hai. Haan tere pyar mein.
4. How does Saif test RD's allegiance to him in the end?
5. How is RD related to Saif's character in the movie?
6. Before Akshaye Khanna, who was offered the role of Rajiv?
via India Today
7. In which year was the movie Race released in?
via India TV News
8. Who is the director of the movie?
via Daily Motion
9. The movie Race is loosely based on which film?
via Daily Motion
10. What's the Tamil adaption of the movie called?
via Talk Bollywood
11. How many leads were there in the movie?
via Economic Times
12. What does Rajiv promise Saif if he gets to be with Sonia?
via Pink Villa
So, aap race jeete ya nahi?
