Only A True Fan Can Win The Gold In This Ultimate 'Chak De! India' Quiz

It may not take 70 minutes to finish this quiz, but for fans of the film, yeh aapki zindagi ki sabse khaas quiz hai. So let the game begin:

1. What position did Kabir Khan play from, in the Indian men's hockey team? via Prime Video Centre Forward Goal Keeper Left Defense Ummm....

2. After how many years did Kabir Khan return to hockey, as a coach for the Indian women's hockey team? via Prime Video 6 years 10 years 7 years 12 years

3. Preeti Sabharwal was late for the registration of the Indian women's hockey team. What was the reporting time? via Prime Video 10 a.m. 9 a.m. 11 a.m. Bloody hell! Preeti bas 1-2 minute late thi, itna toh chalta hai.

4. What is the name of Preeti's fiancé and what position does he occupy in Indian men's cricket team: via Prime Video Virat Kohli, Captain Abhimanyu Singh, Vice-Captain Abhinav Singh, Captain Rahul Singh, Vice-Captain

5. Which state does Komal Chautala qualify from? via IMDb Punjab Chandigarh Maharashtra Haryana

6. Who is made captain of the Indian women's hockey team? Nethra Reddy Bindiya Naik Vidya Sharma Aliya Bose

7. In order to qualify for the world cup, the women's national team competes against the men's national team. What is the final result of the match? via Prime Video The women's national team wins. The match ends in a draw. The match is cancelled after half-time. The man's national team wins the match, but the women win respect.

8. Where does Kabir Khan take the team for lunch, after he is asked to resign as the coach? via Prime Video McDonald's Domino's Pizza KFC Pizza Hut

9. Which two players manage to break Korea's 'man to man' marking? via IMDb Gunjan and Bindiya Bindiya and Alia Aia and Gunjan Not two, but three players - Gunjan, Bindia, and Alia

10. Who says the dialogue, "marr ke aaenge, lekin haar ke nahi aaenge"? via IMDb Kabir Khan Bindiya Naik Vidya Sharma Balbir Kaur

11. How many penalty shootouts does India miss in the final match against Australia? 1 2 3 4