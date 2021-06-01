Unless You Score More Than 5 In This Family Man Quiz, You're Not Ready For The New Season

Let's admit it, we're all counting the days till the second season of The Family Man begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But, the question is, do you actually remember season 1 all that well? Then let's see you ace this quiz:
1. What's the name of the department Srikant works with?
2. The scene that birthed a hundred memes! Srikant claims the man he is chasing is a thief who has stolen something valuable from him. What item does he say has been stolen?
3. Complete this dialogue from the show: "Privacy is a myth, just like ___. "
4. Srikant's cheeky AF son, Atharv, finds his gun in the house. What does Atharv demand from Srikant to keep this information a secret?
5. Where do Suchi and Arvind head to, for a conference?
6. How does Moosa die?
7. Name this character:
8. What is the name of the mission that Srikant and his team are trying to thwart?
9. Moosa plans a chemical gas explosion. Which city is at the centre of the attack?
10. Which instrument is Atharv learning to play?
