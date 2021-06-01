Unless You Score More Than 5 In This Family Man Quiz, You're Not Ready For The New Season

Let's admit it, we're all counting the days till the second season of The Family Man begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But, the question is, do you actually remember season 1 all that well? Then let's see you ace this quiz:

1. What's the name of the department Srikant works with? via NDTV Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell Threat Analysis and Surveillance Wing Terrorism Analysis and Surveillance Cell Threat Analysis Wing

2. The scene that birthed a hundred memes! Srikant claims the man he is chasing is a thief who has stolen something valuable from him. What item does he say has been stolen? via Prime Video Mobile phone Mangal Sutra Cash Watch

3. Complete this dialogue from the show: "Privacy is a myth, just like ___. " via Prime Video Religion Democracy Freedom Ummmm....

4. Srikant's cheeky AF son, Atharv, finds his gun in the house. What does Atharv demand from Srikant to keep this information a secret? via Prime Video Ice-cream Playstation iPhone Nothing. He tells about the gun to his mother instead.

5. Where do Suchi and Arvind head to, for a conference? via Prime Video Lonavala Alibaug Goa Gokarna

6. How does Moosa die? via Prime Video In a gas explosion He is killed by Sajid. In the hospital, due to his injuries He is shot by Srikant

7. Name this character: via Prime Video Saloni Suchitra Zoya Sucheta

8. What is the name of the mission that Srikant and his team are trying to thwart? via Prime Video Mission Kashmir Mission Peace Mission Impossible Mission Zulfiqar

9. Moosa plans a chemical gas explosion. Which city is at the centre of the attack? via Prime Video Mumbai Delhi Kashmir Karachi