You’re Cool But Are You 90s Cool? Take This Ultimate 'Baadshah' Quiz To Find Out

If you think Sherlock Holmes is the greatest detective ever, then, sorry to say, but you're wrong. Because everybody knows jo aashiq bhi hai, kaatil bhi hai, aur sabke dilon mein shaamil bhi hai aka Baadshah, is the greatest detective of all time.

via The Hauterfly

So, prove your loyalty to the coolest thriller ever, by acing this quiz:

1. Right at the start of the film private detective Baadshah uses special 'casino' glasses to win a game of cards. What is the brand of the glasses? via YouTube Sarojini ka maal? Vincent Chase DKNY RayBan

2. What is the first song that appears in the film? via DNA Woh Ladki Jo Baadshah, O Baadshah Main Toh Hun Paagal Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai

3. What is the real name of Baadhsah, the detective? via YouTube Rahul Raj Rohit Prem

4. Baadshah is confused to be a CBI agent and provided gadgets to help him with his mission. What are these gadgets? An Invisibility cloak, the Elder Wand, and the Resurrection Stone X-ray glasses, Machine guns, and shoes that can walk on water X-ray glasses, combustible chewing gums, and shoes that stick on walls A car that turns into a robot

5. Baadshah has a fake operation to recover his eyesight. According to the 'doctor', which creature's eyeballs are used to cure Baadshah's eyesight? via YouTube Goat and Owl Goat and Frog Owl and Frog But if he wasn't blind, toh transplant kya hua?

6. What's the name of the politician whose assassination attempt is being planned in the film? via YouTube Tyagraj Bachchan Surya Singh Thapar Gayatri Devi Geeta Devi

7. How is Seema related to CBI Agent Malhotra? They're dating each other. They're siblings. They're both undercover cops. They were both Baadshah's clients.

8. Name the duo in the image: Ramlal and Rocky Jhunjhunwala father and son Rosie-Rani Mahendra Seth-Chief Saxena

9. Complete the song: Aashiq hoon main kaatil bhi hoon Sabke dilon mein shaamil bhi hoon _____________________ __________________ via Pinterest Andaz mera sabse juda Main baadshahon ka baadshah Vaadon se apne mukarta nahin Marne se main kabhi darta nahin Dil ko udana neendein churana Bas yehi mera kasoor Dil ko churaana neendein udaana Bas yehi mera kasoor

10. Baadshah refuses a case from 'Bill Clinton' at the end of the film. What is the price offered to Baadshah for the case? via YouTube Ten thousand dollars Ten lakh dollars Ten crore rupees Itni detail nahi yaad!

11. The mastermind behind the assassination also kills the CM's secretary, Sheetal. Who is he? via YouTube Moti Thapar The CM's security chief The CM's husband Tyagraj