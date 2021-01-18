Only True Fans Can Score A Sixer In This Ultimate 'Lagaan' Quiz. The Rest Will Pay Teen Guna Lagaan

90s kid or not, Lagaan is so iconic that almost everyone has seen this movie at least once, and rightly so. At a time when Indian cinemas was thinking on a whole different trajectory, this movie came as a breath of fresh air.

So, to celebrate the wondrous movie that Lagaan was, let's see how much you know about it.

1. What's the title of the movie released internationally? via Outlook India 1. Lagaan: The Quest To Freedom Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India Lagaan: The Story Untold Lagaan: The Fight To Freedom

2. In which year does the village face delayed monsoon forcing villagers to visit the Raja? via Film Companion 1678 1597 1893 1910

3. Why does Lakha conspire against Bhuvan in the movie? via Dunya News Lakha hates Bhuvan because he has a bigger 'khet.' Lakha wants to get Bhuvan out of the way so that he can finally get Gauri. Lakha wants to be the village sarpanch and this is the only way he can be one. Lakha is actually Bhuvan's step-brother and wants to get back at him.

4. In the movie, which village does Bhuvan belong to? via Empire Champaner Pipariya Khanpur Tikri

5. How many runs does Bhuvan secure on the last ball of the match? via News18 2 4 6 1

6. The makers of Lagaan were inspired by which film? via Times Of India Do Ankhen Barah Haath Naya Daur Pardesi Kathputli

7. How is Captain Russell related to Elizabeth? via Sony Pictures Classics/ Willow and Thatch He is her to be husband He is her friend He is her brother He is her step-brother

8. Who does Elizabeth marry in the end? via Sony Pictures Classics/ Willow and Thatch Major Cotton Captain Russell Warren No, wait. She doesn't marry anyone.

9. What does Gauri's father do for a living? via Youtube/ India Today He is the current Sarpanch He is the village medic He is a cook for the Raja He is a farmer

10. What form of bowling does Kachra excel at? via Bollywood Food Club/ The StoryPedia Spin bowling Outswinger Bouncer Reverse swing

11. Complete the song. 'Mit jaave jo takraave, chale chalo. Bhale ____ andheraa chhaave, chale chalo, chale chalo' via Fim Sufi Kala Ghor Badal Kaafi