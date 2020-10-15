Take This Quiz To Find Out How High Is Your 'IQ'. We Mean 'Internet Quotient'

Before the age of social media began, we had scholars. Today, we have scrollers - people who can switch between social media apps quicker than desi parents switch between insults. And if you think you're an ace scroller, then just like how everything in the world was once cake, this quiz too, would be a piece of cake for you -

1. Where did the viral hand emoji challenge first originate? via Capital FM TikTok Instagram Twitter Facebook

2. What is the name of the musician who created the viral track, 'woh rashi thi'? Anshuman Sharma Yashraj Mukhate Prateek Kuhad Baba Sehgal

3. How many times did Arnab say, "drug do" during his prime-time 'debate'? via siasat 5 7 4 10

4. Who is the musician appearing in this meme? via imgflip Kanye West John Legend Drake Jay Z

5. Remember when Pooja was asked, 'What is this behavior?". Which season of Bigg Boss did this happen in? via weekinmemes Season 4 Season 5 Season 7 Season 8

6. Amrish Puri dressed as a snake charmer in a film and gave birth to the legendary 'aao kabhi haveli pe' meme. What film was it? via YouTube Jaani Dushman Naagin Naag Naagin Nagina

7. Who 'advises' Gopi bahu to wash the laptop? via Twitter Gormint aunty Woh Rashi thi Kokilaben No one.

8. What song was the viral 'kiki challenge' based on? via ED Times In My Feelings Hotline Bling Cheap Thrills Savage Love

9. Priya Varrier winked her way to social media fame. But what film was she shooting for, when the video first appeared? via shethepeopletv Oru Adaar Love Uyare Kumbalangi Nights Kannathil Muthamittal

10. What is the first line of the viral song, Why This Kolaveri Di? via YouTube Yo boys I am sing song Soup song Flop song Why this kolaveri kolaveri kolaveri di Rhythm correct, Maintain please Why this kolaveri.di White skin girl, Girl heart black

11. Whose record did the 'egg' break to become the most-liked image on Instagram? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugene | #EggGang (@world_record_egg) on Jan 4, 2019 at 9:05am PST Kim Kardashian Jennifer Aniston Shah Rukh Khan Kylie Jenner

12. Which two countries were playing against each other when this random uncle's disappointed stance went viral? via Know your meme India vs. Pakistan Australia vs. Pakistan India vs. Australia It was actually during an IPL match.

13. Which of the following names became one of the most common comments on posts on almost all social media channels? Vinod Binodini Binod Rahul

14. Which of the following is not a song by Taher Shah? via Medium Farishta Angel Eye to Eye Rishtey