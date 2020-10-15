Take This Quiz To Find Out How High Is Your 'IQ'. We Mean 'Internet Quotient'

Before the age of social media began, we had scholars. Today, we have scrollers - people who can switch between social media apps quicker than desi parents switch between insults. And if you think you're an ace scroller, then just like how everything in the world was once cake, this quiz too, would be a piece of cake for you -
1. Where did the viral hand emoji challenge first originate?
via Capital FM
2. What is the name of the musician who created the viral track, 'woh rashi thi'?
3. How many times did Arnab say, "drug do" during his prime-time 'debate'?
via siasat
4. Who is the musician appearing in this meme?
via imgflip
5. Remember when Pooja was asked, 'What is this behavior?". Which season of Bigg Boss did this happen in?
via weekinmemes
6. Amrish Puri dressed as a snake charmer in a film and gave birth to the legendary 'aao kabhi haveli pe' meme. What film was it?
via YouTube
7. Who 'advises' Gopi bahu to wash the laptop?
via Twitter
8. What song was the viral 'kiki challenge' based on?
via ED Times
9. Priya Varrier winked her way to social media fame. But what film was she shooting for, when the video first appeared?
via shethepeopletv
10. What is the first line of the viral song, Why This Kolaveri Di?
via YouTube
11. Whose record did the 'egg' break to become the most-liked image on Instagram?
12. Which two countries were playing against each other when this random uncle's disappointed stance went viral?
via Know your meme
13. Which of the following names became one of the most common comments on posts on almost all social media channels?
14. Which of the following is not a song by Taher Shah?
via Medium
15. Where was the famous 'paragliding video' shot?
via social ketchup
So, how's your IQ?
