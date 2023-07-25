We have noticed a certain surveillance when it comes to films in India, recently. And the controversy around Oppenheimer is a recent example – however it’s not the only one. In the past, makers have had to cut scenes in order to get the film approved or deal with cuts during the review. This has always been done in order to avoid controversies, but there are times when this hinders the creative process.

And here are all the times, films were censored in India.

1. Oppenheimer

While the film is mainly in news for its controversial scene associated with the Bhagavad Gita, there’s another scene that has got people talking. Apparently, an intimate scene with Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy has been censored in India and some other countries. In the unedited version, the actress sits without a top, while talking to Murphy’s character. But, the censored version shows her covered in a computer-generated black dress.

A censored version of ‘OPPENHEIMER’ is being screen in several countries, with a CGI black dress covering Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/3SXea7pbCt — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 24, 2023

2. Wazir

Wazir, starring Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari, had intimate and suggestive scenes between the actors. However, as precaution, the makers had decided to cut the scenes in order to avoid issues with the board. This was also due to the fact that the censor board was cutting and shortening kissing scenes at the time, so anything more than that was already considered questionable to put in the film.

3. Deadpool

Deadpool was one of the films at the time that had to undergo cuts by the censor board. Reportedly, references to male and female reproductive organs were removed, and a sex scene was also shortened. Other scenes included violence, where a head being blown and a hand being cut off were removed for release in India.

4. Bheed

The film was set during the events of COVID, and focused on a more realistic portrayal of the time. However, the trailer was pulled down within a week’s release. Later, there were around thirteen edits that were ordered by CBFC for Anubhav Sinha’s directorial. The details about these edits were also shared on the internet.

The censor board has removed the following content from #Bheed (dir. @anubhavsinha):



– Any reference to PM/Delhi CM, incl. Modi's voiceover

– Depiction of villainization of Muslims in the initial days of the pandemic

– Comparison to Partition

– Police brutality#CBFCWatch pic.twitter.com/ziT937suSb — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) March 23, 2023

5. Haider

While the film was received well by audiences and critics, there were, however, a number of scenes that did not make it to the final edit. These included a truck load of corpses, a wire being inserted inside a naked man, a shot of a bloody dead body – among others. Reportedly, Haider was given a U/A certificate after 41 cuts.

6. 50 Shades Of Grey

The film created quite the controversy in a number of countries, however, it had to undergo critical review in India. According to reports, the film explored themes of theme of bondage and BDSM which was considered objectionable by the censor board. As a result, around twenty minutes of explicit sex scenes were removed from the movie before its release.

7. NH10

This film was Anushka Sharma’s first production and it had received an A certificate by the board. The release of NH10 was also postponed by a week because of repeated reviews and there were around nine cuts that were made to the film. The film was put under harsh review because it had scenes with violence and words that were under a ban at the time.

8. Black Panther

While Black Panther was received with immense love and appreciation in India, audiences were left disappointed by the edits made to the film. Reportedly, the word ‘Hanuman’ was removed from the subtitles and the audio was beeped briefly during a scene between T’Challa and M’Baku. This was done to avoid hurting religious sentiments.

The intent behind censorship might differ each time, but people often argue that the practice is too rigorous at times.