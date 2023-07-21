Oppenheimer, the epic biographical thriller film, released in theatres today (July 21). Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie is based on American Prometheus, the 2005 biography of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is often credited as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. Irish actor Cilian Murphy is playing the titular character in the film. Emily Blunt is cast as his on-screen wife, and Robert Downey Jr. is essaying a pivotal role in it. Oppenheimer is clashing with Barbie at the box office.

Now, if you are confused about which movie to pick, here are 15 tweets to read about Oppenheimer that will help you make a choice:

While majority of netizens praised acting, direction, writing, and background score of Oppenheimer, a few of them felt that the duration of the movie was ‘too long’. Special mentions to Christopher Nolan’s direction along with Cilian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.’s respective performances.

#Oppenheimer is a breathtaking masterpiece by Christopher Nolan. It's an unforgettable tour de force with outstanding performances from Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. The background score is a 10/10; visually stunning!



THAT scene..those blue eyes are Hypnotizing pic.twitter.com/aeX7k6DBY8 — Arnab 🐕 (@NonGoswami) July 20, 2023

#Oppenheimer Review :

A Phenomenal History Film.



– Nolan’s writing was out of the world !

– Cillian & Robert D. killed it!

– Background Score 10/10

– VISUALLY KILLED ME🔥



Some might feel lags as there are many dialogues. But definitely worth it!



(9.8/10) Rewatch Soon🤞💥 pic.twitter.com/eSCSNzE8S6 — K E S H (@ItzKeshh) July 20, 2023

#Oppenheimer Review:



Another Master class and bold move from #ChristopherNolan. The story revolves around Dr Oppenheimer's personal life and professional life. The sound design is great, the film has powerful characters which give tensions and thrills. I liked the whole setup of… pic.twitter.com/YW8ceLMVgW — MNV Gowda (@MNVGowda) July 20, 2023

When Lord Nolan goes drama centric 🔥⚡️



A masterpiece from start to finish#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/saVsUEWYRk — T bag (@ForehandWinner1) July 21, 2023

#Oppenheimer Review: CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S MASTERPIECE. A bold, tragic look inside humanity’s darkest hour. Riveting, world-class performances & breathtaking imagery that blows a load of emotion inside you. Not just another biopic, it’s the best historical movie ever! A fitting end pic.twitter.com/JRhUwVNpOH — Atom (@theatomreview) July 11, 2023

#Oppenheimer is Nolan's exploding masterpiece. Murphy exudes a reserved performance with detail and depth. A ticking time bomb story of human emotion and history. RDJ gives one of his best performances and Emily Blunt excels in her role. Techs wow. I'm blown away. 10/10 #review pic.twitter.com/VBC9TcxEy5 — Josh Blumenkranz (@JoshBlumenkranz) July 19, 2023

#Oppenheimer review:

Clearly it’s a courtroom drama! and it’s most simple film by #Nolan and one word about Oppenheimer is Ramp💯🔥 innovation ,ego, jealousy, gratitude , grief ,what not everything is packed

Rating : Nolan movie ki rating eche range Naku ledhu

Its an experience pic.twitter.com/mSxfUEgU7e — Akhilesh Rajana (@AkhileshRr) July 21, 2023

#Oppenheimer



My review: this movie is the bomb. — Psychiatrist. (@texual) July 21, 2023

Awestruck , mesmerized , completely engulfed from start to end…

Acting by Cillian Murphy Robert Downey Jr and the whole cast on point…

Music , the feeling of detonation of bomb, the anticipation of fear than the fear itself…

M speechless ..that's my review of #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/vmKkR835EV — Saurabh Desai (@sau_desai) July 21, 2023

As promised, here’s my review of #Oppenheimer. It was a fantastic movie. It was a little long at 3 hours and there was a confusing sequence switching between time periods at the end but those are minor complaints. The casting was fantastic, the acting superb, and the production… — Matthew Gold (@MatthewNGold) July 21, 2023

OPPENHEIMER – Atomic level of emotions, wonderful acting by Cillian Murphy.



Bit long, oh no so long.. wonderful piece of work.



Who am I to review the great #CN #Oppenheimer #atomic



must watch . pic.twitter.com/x5qT4E8sW3 — Ajay GB (@AjayGB4) July 21, 2023

Another Master class and bold move from #ChristopherNolan. The sound design is great, the film has powerful characters which give tensions and thrills.



I felt the duration was a bit long🙃and few dialogues were hard to understand. #Oppenheimer #OppenheimerMovie #Review pic.twitter.com/LCJwqeZKxn — Param G (@IndieParam) July 21, 2023

#Oppenheimer movie review:

1. Simply too long. Could have been just 1.5hrs instead of 2.5.

2. More like a bio-pic, but starts after half of his life.

3. Movie ended somewhat abruptly.



You can easily skip it. A rare disappointment from #Nolan#OppenheimerMovie #CillianMurphy pic.twitter.com/ZLaUp7KAzg — bengalurean (@bengalurean) July 21, 2023

