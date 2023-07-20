The internet has been discussing and greatly anticipating the release of Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer this month. The movie’s plot-line will revolve around American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) and the role he played in the development of the atomic bomb. For this reason, it seems an original video of J. Robert Oppenheimer has gone viral for quoting a verse from Bhagavad Gita.

In the video you can hear the scientist say; “We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried. Most people were silent. I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita; Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty, and to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form and says, ‘Now I have become death, the destroyer of worlds.’ I suppose we all thought that, one way or another.”

Credit: Sky History

These words by Oppenheimer also point to the guilt he felt upon realising that his creation will be a weapon that could result in the death of millions. By saying this, he was expressing the mental struggle he went through trying to understand if his work while creating the atom bomb was unethical.

What a sad and unfortunate realisation for him.