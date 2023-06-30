Not to exaggerate, but the single most awaited day for movie buffs around the world so far this year is the 21st of July. The two MUCH-AWAITED POLAR OPPOSITE films, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will hit the theatres on the same day, and we, the cinephiles, haven’t been able to keep calm ever since this realisation struck us.

While we were already looking forward to the two films, our excitement heightened when we saw their compelling trailers. While the Barbie team has been up and about with their marketing, Christopher Nolan’s and Cillian Murphy’s partnership is enough to get us all excited for Oppenheimer’s release.

barbie vs oppenheimer marketing so far😭 pic.twitter.com/dWQ8jKvc6r — َ (@filmsmcu) June 25, 2023

The situation has escalated to a point that people can’t make up their minds as to which movie to watch first, and they are planning to see them both on the same day. And hey, with such a dilemma, come memes and funny reactions.

Here’s what people are saying about the ongoing Barbie vs Oppenheimer war.

Barbie & Oppenheimer audience at the parking lot of a theatre on July 21st pic.twitter.com/0ohjwqTS4w — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) June 27, 2023

My outfit change to watch Oppenheimer after I watch Barbie pic.twitter.com/z9ssl1Zzxq — karachi memon (@reembeem97) June 23, 2023

Everywhere I go I see "Barbie vs Oppenheimer" pic.twitter.com/4UycVPeY1h — zirpH (@pHequals7) June 29, 2023

The Barbie/Oppenheimer crossover has begun pic.twitter.com/16zESO1TAY — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 28, 2023

The Oppenheimer guys realizing that marketing for the Barbie film is also now marketing for their film for some reason pic.twitter.com/iRj2RMAgCV — obsolete breakfast (@forsorrows) June 28, 2023

Me on my way to see Barbie after Oppenheimer https://t.co/rDSZJVmhlT pic.twitter.com/w2arWx7v2b — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 21, 2023

Their entire lives have led up to the Oppenheimer / Barbie release pic.twitter.com/w2FgLwhDg1 — Yann (@yannhatchuel) June 26, 2023

BARBIE or OPPENHEIMER… Why not have both?



NEW TRAILER: BARBIEHEIMER pic.twitter.com/D5kUzzBFFV — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) June 30, 2023

Which movie are you watching first?