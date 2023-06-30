Not to exaggerate, but the single most awaited day for movie buffs around the world so far this year is the 21st of July. The two MUCH-AWAITED POLAR OPPOSITE films, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will hit the theatres on the same day, and we, the cinephiles, haven’t been able to keep calm ever since this realisation struck us.
While we were already looking forward to the two films, our excitement heightened when we saw their compelling trailers. While the Barbie team has been up and about with their marketing, Christopher Nolan’s and Cillian Murphy’s partnership is enough to get us all excited for Oppenheimer’s release.
The situation has escalated to a point that people can’t make up their minds as to which movie to watch first, and they are planning to see them both on the same day. And hey, with such a dilemma, come memes and funny reactions.
Here’s what people are saying about the ongoing Barbie vs Oppenheimer war.
Which movie are you watching first?