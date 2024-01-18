The omnipresent Orry made an appearance in the concluding episode of Koffee With Karan S8, right before the Koffee awards. Karan Johar introduced him as the ‘terminally online’ someone who is ‘so loved but misunderstood’. While he was invited to retrospect on the passing season, a significant chat involved discussing Orry as a social media phenomenon.

Johar quizzed him about his rise to fame, his omnipresence, and how he maintained his brand. Naturally, Orry had answers for everything. Here are some of the things he talked about his personal brand –

1. But first, Orry’s outfit came into the discussion. Apparently, he’s planning to launch his emojis

2. Not a surprise there, but he monetises social media banter against him, his trolls

It’s like, you talk shiz about him, he makes money of it.

3. He’s the actor of the movie he’s in and he follows every review very closely

4. Every rise has a fall, Orry is planning his downfall in the ‘Relevance Room’

5. But what exactly is a ‘Relevance Room’?

It is, as the name suggests, a room to keep Orry relevant.

6. It’s humanly impossible for one person to be everywhere, so Orry has lookalikes

7. Of course, he has an origin story

At his daughter’s birthday party, it was Boney Kapoor who prompted him to pose for the paps, and thence began the phenomenon.

8. There may be an ‘Orry Academy’ soon, for all we know

Apparently, they are planning to make an ‘Orry Academy’ or ‘Orry Institution’ to build miniature Orrys to help him stay relevant. Basically, there’s a whole lot of ‘Behind The Scenes’ work that we don’t know about. And Orhan Awatramani takes it seriously.

So, what you see is what he wants you to see, everything is a story, it’s all connected, it’s carefully crafted, and there’s work behind the scenes.

All the screenshots have been taken from Koffee With Karan S8 E13.