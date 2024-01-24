The annual investiture ceremony for the global film industry is approaching, and the prospective candidates have been announced. In short, the Oscars are coming. Soon, your feeds will be flooded with who’s who of the entertainment universe, and we’ll unabashedly play our part in it.

Over the years, The Academy Awards’ reputation has elevated to become an equivalent of the most prestigious award one can receive in the film industry. It’s like every artist’s dream today. And the nominees list for Oscars 2024 is out. Overall, there are 23 categories comprising 5 nominees for each, except the Best Picture category, which has 10 films as nominations.

Here’s a complete list of nominees for the 96th Academy Awards –

1. Best Picture

a) American Fiction

b) Anatomy of a Fall

c) Barbie

d) The Holdovers

e) Killers of the Flower Moon

f) Oppenheimer

g) Past Lives

h) Poor Things

i) The Zone of Interest

j) Maestro

2. Best Director

a) Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

b) Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

c) Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

d) Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

e) Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall



3. Best Actor in a Leading Role

a) Bradley Cooper in Maestro

b) Colman Domingo in Rustin

c) Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

d) Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

e) Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

4) Best Actress in a Leading Role

a) Annette Bening in Nyad

b) Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

c) Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

d) Carey Mulligan in Maestro

e) Emma Stone in Poor Things

5. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

a) Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

b) Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon

c) Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

d) Ryan Gosling in Barbie

e) Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things

6. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

a) Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

b) Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

c) America Ferrera in Barbie

d) Jodie Foster in Nyad

e) Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

7. Original Screenplay

a) Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet & Arthur Harari

b) The Holdovers, David Hemingson

c) May December, Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

d) Maestro, Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

e) Past Lives, Celine Song

8. Best Adapted Screenplay

a) American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

b) Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

c) Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

d) Poor Things, Tony McNamara

e) The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

9. Best Animated Feature Film

a) The Boy and the Heron

b) Elemental

c) Nimona

d) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

e) Robot Dreams

10. Best Production Design

a) Barbie, Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer

b) Killers of the Flower Moon, Jack Fisk & Adam Willis

c) Napoleon, Arthur Max & Elli Griff

d) Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong & Claire Kaufman

e) Poor Things, James Price, Shona Heath, & Zsuzsa Mihalek

11. Costume Design

a) Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

b) Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

c) Napoleon, Janty Yates & Dave Crossman

d) Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

e) Poor Things, Holly Waddington

12. Best Cinematography

a) El Conde, Edward Lachman

b) Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

c) Maestro, Matthew Libatique

d) Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

e) Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

13. Best Documentary Feature Film

a) Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, & John Battsek

b) The Eternal Memory

c) Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania & Nadim Cheikhrouha

d) To Kill a Tiger, Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe, David Oppenheim

e) 20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, & Raney Aronson-Rath

14. Best Documentary Short Film

a) The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins, & Trish Adlesic

b) The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman & Christine Turner

c) Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang & Jean Tsien

d) The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot & Kris Bowers

e) Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang & Sam Davis

15. Best Film Editing

a) Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

b) The Holdovers, Kevin Tent

c) Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

d) Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

e) Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

16. Best International Feature Film

a) Io Capitano (Italy)

b) Perfect Days (Japan)

c) Society of the Snow (Spain)

d) The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

e) The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

17. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

a) Golda, Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby, & Ashra Kelly-Blue

b) Maestro, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou & Lori McCoy-Bell

c) Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel

d) Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, & Josh Weston

e) Society of the Snow, Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, & Montse Ribé

18. Best Music (Original Score)

a) American Fiction, Laura Karpman

b) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

c) Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

d) Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

e) Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

19. Best Music (Original Song)

a) “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, Diane Warren

b) “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

c) “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

d) “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon, Scott George

e) “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

20. Best Animated Short Film

a) Letter to a Pig, Tal Kantor & Amit R. Gicelter

b) Ninety-Five Senses, Jerusha Hess & Jared Hess

c) Our Uniform, Yegane Moghaddam

d) Pachyderme, Stéphanie Clément & Marc Rius

e) War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins & Brad Booker

21. Best Live Action Short Film

a) The After, Misan Harriman & Nicky Bentham

b) Invincible, Vincent René-Lortie & Samuel Caron

c) Knight of Fortune, Lasse Lyskjær Noer & Christian Norlyk

d Red, White and Blue, Nazrin Choudhury & Sara McFarlane

e) The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

22. Best Sound

a) The Creator. Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, & Dean Zupancic

b) Maestro, Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich & Dean Zupancic

c) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, & Mark Taylor

d) Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, & Kevin O’Connell

e) The Zone of Interest, Tarn Willers & Johnnie Burn

23. Best Visual Effects

a) The Creator, Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts, & Neil Corbould

b) Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, & Tatsuji Nojima

c) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, & Theo Bialek

d) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, & Neil Corbould

e) Napoleon, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco, & Neil Corbould

To be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards will take place on 11 March 2024.