After The Elephant Whisperers won Oscar for Best Documentary (Short Subject) category at the Academy Awards, executive producer Guneet Monga returned home with immense gratitude as her loved ones cheered her BIG win.

A few days back, Monga shared pictures of herself seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, holding her Oscar trophy. She was seen with Chef Vikas Khanna, who shared a video of their visit on Instagram and captioned, “When you dedicate your honours to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power of humility & love.”

ADVERTISEMENT Guneet Monga – Instagram

Yesterday, Timsy Anand, owner of the Jalsa Exhibition, shared a bunch of photos and clips of Monga visiting Empire State Chota Mandira and expressing her immense gratitude for the love being showered upon her worldwide.

“Your humility and your patience from Lunch box to NOW. I salute you,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look.

Netizens are in awe of Guneet Monga’s down-to-earth demeanour. Here are some reactions from social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Timsy Anand – Instagram

Oscar winner Guneet Monga visits Golden Temple



Back in India after winning an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, film producer Guneet Monga reached Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Very proud of you @guneetm

God Bless you pic.twitter.com/N34CyBUHSK — Raj Gill, (@rajlali) March 21, 2023

Guneet Monga at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.



Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mother had promised two months ago that if Guneet Monga wins the Oscar (for “The Elephant Whisperers) this year, she would drive the producer to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay their respects. pic.twitter.com/4ymNGhqTQV — Col A K S Rana ( Veteran) (@ColAKSRana2) March 21, 2023

Sharing a clip of her Oscar-winning speech on Instagram, Monga had concluded her caption by saying, “To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India.”

Monga is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment production house that has produced remarkable films like Gangs of Wasseypur series, The Lunchbox, and Masaan among others.