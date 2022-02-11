Coloured in the aquamarine shades of green, blue and grey; Gehraiyaan dives deep into the relationships that do not dwell in the black and white areas.

This Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer serves a cocktail of emotions by sketching the complexities in different kinds of relationships, not solely romantic. It is perhaps a reminder that a film's potential cannot be assessed by its mere trailer.

So we scoured the other movies (so that you don't have to) based on a similar theme if you enjoyed Gehraiyaan.

Remember that although there might be a string that binds these films together, all of them will reel you in different ways and elicit a range of emotions, offering a unique storyline.

1. Manmarziyaan

Rumi, named after the Sufi poet, is a young woman who follows her heart's desires and is madly in love with a part-time DJ [Vicky Kaushal]. Her life, however, flips when her marriage is fixed. The plot revolves around love, lust, infidelity, and disloyalty.

2. Scenes From A Marriage

The film follows Marianne and Johan's relationship as they split, have extramarital affairs, bond, re-bond, and eventually divorce. Their relationship continues after the divorce; it appears that they are a couple who can't seem to stay away from each other, despite the fact that they fight the majority of the time.

3. Call Me by Your Name

Elio, a teen, falls in love with Oliver, his father's temporary assistant. Elio realises his sexual orientation and tries to come to terms with it, despite the fact that their relationship is only temporary.

4. Haseen Dillruba

A woman charged with murdering her husband tells an intriguing tale about her marriage while investigating police officers look for clues to arrest her. The intricacies of her relationship are revealed during the investigation.

5. Unfaithful

This film, based on a true story of a New York couple, takes us through the dark intricacies of a marriage gone seriously wrong. Things for the couple take a turn for the worse when the wife begins an affair.

6. Begin Again

After her boyfriend Dave abandons her, Gretta, a budding songwriter, finds herself alone. When Dan, a record label executive, notices her talent, her life takes on new purpose.

7. Crazy, Stupid, Love

When his wife asks for a divorce, Cal, a middle-aged man, is devastated. To cope with his grief, he begins picking up women at a bar at the prodding of his new friend, Jacob.

8. 500 Days of Summer

'Not a love but a story about love' is perhaps the best way to describe what this film is about. Tom reminisces on the year he spent with Summer, the girl he thought he'd spend the rest of his life with. She, on the other hand, seems to be unconcerned about boyfriends or relationships but this is not it.

9. Blue Is the Warmest Color

When Adèle first sees Emma on the street at the age of 15, it's love at first sight, and we follow their intense journey through adulthood from there. Adèle reminds us that, at the end of the day, it's just you and you have to make yourself happy, no matter how good or bad your relationship is.

So what are you watching first?