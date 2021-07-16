Surekha Sikri, the three-time National Award-winning actor, passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest.

Apart from being a phenomenal theatre personality, she also made a mark on the small and the big screen. No matter the screen, her craft has been winning hearts for four long decades.

The entire nation took to social media and offered their condolences:

Heartfelt condolences on the demise of veteran actress Surekha Sikri ji. May God bless her soul. https://t.co/2elV7jlgzl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2021

Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 16, 2021

Few actors are as versatile & accomplished as Surekha Sikri ji. She was an institution. Young actors must watch her work. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/y1sEA1iSXG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 16, 2021

With my best buddy on the set...the legendary Surekha Sikri :) pic.twitter.com/1lUozbjBbo — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 9, 2013

She was a force of nature if ever there was one. Hence I won’t say rest in peace but RAGE in peace Surekhaji. As you did,during your time on earth! 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/fg79qdGb7U — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 16, 2021

#SurekhaSikri What a powerhouse! Rest in peace ma’am. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) July 16, 2021

RIP Surekha Ji.

You were always dignity personified. https://t.co/jwyXYjGZBg — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 16, 2021

RIP #surekha ji. I’ll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular! pic.twitter.com/tKOQU4Fr7E — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 16, 2021

सुरेख सीकरी जी नहीं रहीं। कुछ जादू नहीं हो सकेंगे अब। — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 16, 2021

Surekha Sikri ji is no more... Have grown watching her performances at the NSD repertory company... She was unique in her work and in life... Fond memories of listening to her heavy near baritone voice over the few words she spoke at Mandi house ... People live to leave. Naman — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) July 16, 2021

Such a stalwart, legend, an institution in herself. May her brilliance and shine break barriers in the journey ahead….🖤 Rest in power Surekhaji…… pic.twitter.com/hELiShpUvv — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 16, 2021

RIP Surekha ji #SurekhaSikri ! Had the great fortune of working and learning from you so much in my Theatre days and than watching your superb performances ! https://t.co/m97R6BWtMx — Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) July 16, 2021

Surekha Sikri Ji passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning 😕 I have been a huge fan of her work and love all her performance totally ! We lost of the finest actors ☹️ What a huge loss!! My condolences to the entire family 🙏 R.I.P #surekhaji You will be remembered always 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g6gWdLz3jf — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) July 16, 2021

This is tough to process now. #BalikaVadhu has been an integral part of our childhood and the reason was Daadisa ❤️ She's still our Daadisa and always will be.. Throwback to the best character bond, Shiv and Daadisa ❤️

Will miss you always ! #RIP @sidharth_shukla #SurekhaSikri pic.twitter.com/UwIkthiVJ8 — Agastya on 29th May #BBB3 🤗😍 (@SidSiddyBoy) July 16, 2021

What a talent she was! Believable in every roles she played to perfection. Whether it's intense role or comic role with grey shade, she nailed everything. She reminded me of my own sweet Granny. RIP#SurekhaSikri — Sahil Prasad (@laxmi407) July 16, 2021

May her soul rest in peace.