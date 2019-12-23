When Surekha Sikri played the role of Durga Devi Kaushik, aka Nakul's (Ayushmann Khurana) grandmother in Badhaai Ho, her acerbic comments and flawless performance won us over and won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

And, at the National Film Awards ceremony, she got a standing ovation by the crowd as she received her award.

#NationalFilmAwards: Surekha Sikri, Best Supporting Actress for 'Badhaai Ho,' gets a standing ovation



Pic courtesy - Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/m8XpIbqLRz — NDTV Movies (@moviesndtv) December 23, 2019

This is Surekha Sikri's third National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. In the past, she won the award for her roles in Tamas (1988) and Mammo (1995).

Surekha Sikri, who has been a part of the industry for over three decades, is clearly one of the most versatile and brilliant actors of the Hindi film industry. And it's truly heartening to see her receive the recognition she deserves.

