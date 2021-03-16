Ever since the announcement of the film, everyone had been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film to drop. And now that it's out, it's pretty evident why this was the case. By the looks of the trailer, Pagglait is an epitome of a good, desi humoured film - what with Sanya asking for a Pepsi, over a chai, and almost everyone in their half-sleeved sweaters!

With actors such as Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanya Malhotra and Shruti Sharma as a part of the project, you already know that it is going to be one hell of a performance.

The film's plot revolves around Sandhya (played by Sanya Malhotra), a young widow who is struggling to grieve her husband's demise but who also, eventually finds her way through life and discovers herself. Pagglait depicts just how important it is to take ownership of one's life and make your own decisions - beyond societal expectations and family pressures. FYI, it releases on the 26th of march! You can watch the trailer of the film here.

Also, here are some reactions the trailer received online.

Are you just as excited for the film's release as we are?