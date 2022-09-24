Even if breakups aren’t always bad, it’s never a good feeling when the person you’ve always wanted leaves your life. It is the worst thing ever.

However, not all films manage to portray it properly. But a handful of them really do get to perfectly capture the feelings that come with a breakup.

Here are some of the most brutal breakup scenes ever, which almost gave us the feeling that it was happening to us.

1. Tamasha

Our hearts always melt when we see this scene with Ved and Tara. It is heartbreaking to watch Tara beg him to stay back after she has hurt him with her words. If that wasn’t terrible enough, the song Agar Tum Saath Ho begins to play in the backdrop and makes us want to cry as well.

Medium

2. Veer Zaara

We still tear up when we see the scene where Veer and Zaara meet for what they believed to be the final time. Despite the fact that they eventually got back together (which was heartwarming), this scene is firmly ingrained in our minds.

Facebook

3. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jai and Aditi must have been our all-time favourite couple when we were young, and that’s great. But as adults, we recognise how unfair the circumstances were for Meghna. Now it all makes sense when she tells about how her own relationships were tainted by the unhealthy relationship between her parents.

4. Devdas

The most tragic scene in the movie, aside from the climax, is when Devdas and Paro part ways. Even though the two longed to be together, fate forced them to split. When Devdas last sees her, Paro was about to get married. Aaarrghh! just awful.

5. Cocktail

When Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s characters Veronica and Gautam split up, it was a heartbreaking scene that everyone remembered. While she makes an effort to hide her emotions, seeing her eventual meltdown was emotionally draining.

6. Queen

Even if Queen‘s ending shows us how to let go of loved ones we never believed we could live without, the breakup scene between Rani and Vijay is nonetheless tough to watch. When the person she was about to marry walks out on Rani, who has centred her entire existence around Vijay, she feels abandoned.

Jio Cinema

7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

In YJHD, Naina, who had been in love with Bunny for almost a decade, finally expressed her feelings to him. They need to split up even if they have reached a point of vulnerability since their priorities are diverse. You can feel Bunny and Naina’s agony as she walks away and he stands lifeless.

GiFF

8. Jab We Met

Aaoge Jab Tum plays in the background while Geet’s cheerful face changes in expression, and the scene is incredibly devastating. In order to marry Anshuman, Geet flees her home. This does not happen. When she does eventually meet him, he walks away as she is still talking, making you want to go hug the character.

Dailymotion

9. Dear Zindagi

If we are measuring the after-breakup emotions that are the most realistic, Dear Zindagi is a movie that definitely won. The majority of us can relate to Kaira more than any other character. The movie contains several situations that serve as important insights about heartbreak and how to start loving yourself again.