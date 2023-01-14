Bollywood has always stereotyped Muslims and it looks like they are not planning to stop now either. Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu trailer dropped a couple of days back, and it’s a confirmation to Bollywood’s age old stereotyping. The cap, the soorma, janab and adaab, Muslims might not use any of it anymore but Bollywood sure thinks they do.
When you misrepresent a community so bad for so long, it’s obvious that people will get upset. Twitter is furious with the stereotyping.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
It’s 2023 and it’s high time for Bollywood to stop the stereotyping and misrepresentation.
Top picks for you
EntertainmentAnjali Awasthiin about 4 hours | 3 min read
EntertainmentAnjali Awasthiin about 2 hours | 5 min read