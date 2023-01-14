Bollywood has always stereotyped Muslims and it looks like they are not planning to stop now either. Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu trailer dropped a couple of days back, and it’s a confirmation to Bollywood’s age old stereotyping. The cap, the soorma, janab and adaab, Muslims might not use any of it anymore but Bollywood sure thinks they do.

Pakistani/Muslim representation in bollywood starter pack 💀 pic.twitter.com/95Mwiqf7yh — 🇵🇰 آم (@AmnaKaSamnaa) January 10, 2023

When you misrepresent a community so bad for so long, it’s obvious that people will get upset. Twitter is furious with the stereotyping.

Big 2023 still they stuck at this — Fatima123🌸🇵🇰 (@Fatimayyy123) January 10, 2023

itna propaganda astagfirullah 😭 — 🇵🇰 آم (@AmnaKaSamnaa) January 10, 2023

this completes the starter pack. pic.twitter.com/7v8Gc5SoAU — Shahzaib 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@DatGuyShahzaib) January 10, 2023

Aur Mei ny Pakistan mein aj tk Adaab kehty nhi suna — Kiنza♥️ (@Secret__fruity) January 11, 2023

You forgot taweez bro😭😂 — afiya (@guleranax) January 10, 2023

😂😂😭sachme mai Pakistani hun and aaj tak janab word use nahi kiya and,hum aap word ke ilawa koi word hi nahi bolte😣hassi aati 😭 — 🌙. (@A__yesha__) January 10, 2023

🙂🙂 bollywood directors ki software bht purani h…update hna chahiye… — Mahi Muezza 🇵🇰 (@mahimuezza258) January 10, 2023

You forgot to add "adaab" — دُعا (@ast_rophyle) January 10, 2023

And the name "Zoya" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 — anum • fan account (@turkishdelena) January 10, 2023

Been saying this for years. And it has the greatest implications on Indian Muslims than anyone else. Imagine being completely otherized in your own native country through on screen cartoon depictions in an extremely popular film industry https://t.co/xb3IaTO8QT — Sultana Daku (@DeccaniDaku) January 12, 2023

No one has ever said adaab ever in real life, I do say just salaam tho and do the hand gesture but I’m from Karachi, we’re real losers lmaooooo https://t.co/jJMFyob2pp — Hamna 🇵🇰 (@_brownink) January 12, 2023

Nobody uses adaab in real life https://t.co/k64rta0FoU — Don Quixote Ahmed 🌐 (@Ahmedmaq00) January 11, 2023

Not even a single Pakistani use word janab, wear this topi or use surma 😂😂😂 https://t.co/O2N9G0NEc9 — S Mughal (@SBeedooo) January 11, 2023

Don't know when Bollywood will leave these stereotypes thoughts https://t.co/SkvcAYcifH — usmann (@usmannghani) January 11, 2023

Also ammi huzoor and abba huzoor, offering namaz with masjid and azaan in background 😭 https://t.co/DBx9HV5DAN — 🦆 (@artistchickxoxo) January 10, 2023

It’s 2023 and it’s high time for Bollywood to stop the stereotyping and misrepresentation.