Money Heist, the popular web-series became a worldwide hit.
And naturally, once something becomes so popular so fast, they are bound to be copied or re-made. But, none of us imagined that there would be a Pakistani rip-off of the show.
Yeah, surprised? Titled '50 Crores' the Pakistani version of the show stars A-lister celebrities and is already in the making.
#50crore #action #ComingSoon #aijazaslam pic.twitter.com/GwGKtGkLhp— aijaz aslam (@aijazz7) October 18, 2020
More than anything, the teaser started a meme fest on social media as people started calling it a blatant ‘copy’ of Money Heist. While some mocked the makers of the film for its resemblance to the popular Spanish series, others joked about how the film would turn out to be.
In Pakistani Money Heist, Professor's team goes to the State Bank of Pakistan, only to find that there is no money in the vault..— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) October 20, 2020
2020 being 2020😂.— Orooj Fatima (@UroojFatimaaa) October 19, 2020
Pakistan is making the sasta version of #Moneyheist .
Lacasa de photocopy.Uff! pic.twitter.com/dWpnEERfkP
Money heist Pakistan walay bank main jayenge wahan pehle Token lekar line mein khara hona parega, Jab number aaega tab Counter Waala Washroom chala jaega— Farhan Ali Jamali (@farhanalijamali) October 19, 2020
Money heist pakistan wale ALLIED BANK jyenge or jawab milega— Bunny❤️ (@ashumaddy7) October 19, 2020
"Abhi paise ni aye baad me aana"
Omg what did I see, "Pakistani Money Heist" 🤣🤣— 🕊️ (@LadiesFirsttt) October 20, 2020
Time to leave the earth. pic.twitter.com/NxoaDLRQcJ
I bet money heist Pakistan's gonna have an unemployed IT graduate as the professor— Cristiano Rona-Daldo (@Guilty4Fries) October 18, 2020
Money heist Pakistan walay bank main jayenge aur wahan jummah break chal rahi hogi— zohair (@shayadzohair) October 18, 2020
Money heist ki Pakistani copy bnaa rahe hain?.. State bank na lootna. They don't have any money.— Ain with an E (@ainemohammad) October 18, 2020
I think they will use donkeys and rickshaws as there vehicles.🙄😂#up coming money heist#pakistani heist. pic.twitter.com/BCLoKF3k0g— Talib Haider (@TalibHaider12) October 20, 2020
Just when we thought 2020 can't get any worse. This Pakistani money heist thing shows up and the names of the characters. Berlin as lala musa. 🔫 #Pakistan#Money heist— Arooﺝ SiddiqUi 🇵🇰 (@Aroojsidd) October 20, 2020
Upcoming Pakistani Version of Money Heist 🤭😂#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/2ZTHZuoSVd— Syed aftab (@syed_aftab7) October 20, 2020
Bella ciao in Money heist— Arnold (@dapakiguy92) October 18, 2020
Bhangra paao in 50 crore 🤣
Money heist♥️ Money waste💩#MoneyHeist #50Crore pic.twitter.com/7gmJAe6SNX— Tahreem🌸 (@tweetsbytahreem) October 18, 2020
Sasti Pakistani Money Heist be like:#50crore pic.twitter.com/olRX3XjWxZ— Pratha (@prathashriyan) October 20, 2020
they’re making a pakistani money heist?? 😭— angelita (@lbratl) October 19, 2020
Anyways, ciao for now!