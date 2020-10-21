Money Heist, the popular web-series became a worldwide hit.

And naturally, once something becomes so popular so fast, they are bound to be copied or re-made. But, none of us imagined that there would be a Pakistani rip-off of the show.

Yeah, surprised? Titled '50 Crores' the Pakistani version of the show stars A-lister celebrities and is already in the making.

In fact, the teaser is already out. Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam shared the teaser of the upcoming film on his social media handle. And, it looks like the teaser also has some uncanny resemblances to the popular Netflix series which is just hard to ignore and the internet agrees too.

More than anything, the teaser started a meme fest on social media as people started calling it a blatant ‘copy’ of Money Heist. While some mocked the makers of the film for its resemblance to the popular Spanish series, others joked about how the film would turn out to be.

In Pakistani Money Heist, Professor's team goes to the State Bank of Pakistan, only to find that there is no money in the vault.. — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) October 20, 2020

2020 being 2020😂.

Pakistan is making the sasta version of #Moneyheist .

Lacasa de photocopy.Uff! pic.twitter.com/dWpnEERfkP — Orooj Fatima (@UroojFatimaaa) October 19, 2020

Stop ridiculing Pakistani Money Heist because its not a copy, its parody. — Sibtain Asif (@sibtain_asif) October 20, 2020

Money heist Pakistan walay bank main jayenge wahan pehle Token lekar line mein khara hona parega, Jab number aaega tab Counter Waala Washroom chala jaega — Farhan Ali Jamali (@farhanalijamali) October 19, 2020

Money heist pakistan wale ALLIED BANK jyenge or jawab milega

"Abhi paise ni aye baad me aana" — Bunny❤️ (@ashumaddy7) October 19, 2020

Omg what did I see, "Pakistani Money Heist" 🤣🤣



Time to leave the earth. pic.twitter.com/NxoaDLRQcJ — 🕊️ (@LadiesFirsttt) October 20, 2020

I bet money heist Pakistan's gonna have an unemployed IT graduate as the professor — Cristiano Rona-Daldo (@Guilty4Fries) October 18, 2020

Money heist Pakistan walay bank main jayenge aur wahan jummah break chal rahi hogi — zohair (@shayadzohair) October 18, 2020

Like seriously 😑 money heist can’t b copied.. it has its own level 😒 — MrsAon 🇵🇰 (@aon_mrs) October 18, 2020

Money heist ki Pakistani copy bnaa rahe hain?.. State bank na lootna. They don't have any money. — Ain with an E (@ainemohammad) October 18, 2020

I think they will use donkeys and rickshaws as there vehicles.🙄😂#up coming money heist#pakistani heist. pic.twitter.com/BCLoKF3k0g — Talib Haider (@TalibHaider12) October 20, 2020

Just when we thought 2020 can't get any worse. This Pakistani money heist thing shows up and the names of the characters. Berlin as lala musa. 🔫 #Pakistan#Money heist — Arooﺝ SiddiqUi 🇵🇰 (@Aroojsidd) October 20, 2020

Upcoming Pakistani Version of Money Heist 🤭😂#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/2ZTHZuoSVd — Syed aftab (@syed_aftab7) October 20, 2020

Bella ciao in Money heist



Bhangra paao in 50 crore 🤣 — Arnold (@dapakiguy92) October 18, 2020

Money Heist after reading Pakistani Money Heist script pic.twitter.com/qadJxMVDq1 — 😎 (@nayahai_) October 21, 2020

they’re making a pakistani money heist?? 😭 — angelita (@lbratl) October 19, 2020

Money heist Pakistan walay bank ma jaaen gy aur bank walay kahaen gy SYSTEM DOWN HAI AJ, KAL Aiye GAAA. — Annie (@Palwasha___khan) October 19, 2020

I know it won't happen but it would actually be so cool if Pakistani Money Heist incorporated money laundering and tax evasion by the rich into their storyline. — Ⓐ ☀️ zoon 🌙 ☭ (@khoonsurat_) October 20, 2020

A photoshoot of the show also went viral and it bears striking similarities to the original series. For example, the star cast is posing with mug-shots that named them after Pakistani cities like Raza as Lalamusa and Aly as Sahiwal. Coincidence? I guess not.

Anyways, ciao for now!