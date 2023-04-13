Palak Tiwari, who broke records with her first-ever appearance on-screen with Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee track, is all set to mark her movie debut with Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

However, not a lot of people know that she earlier served as an assistant director on the sets of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer, Antim: The Final Truth.

In an interview, she revealed that Salman Khan instructed all the females, who were present on the sets of the movie, to avoid wearing low necklines and to be properly covered.

“When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman sir had a rule that koi bhi ladki mere set pe, the neckline should be here and all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls.”

She further added that the actor is a traditionalist, who ensures the security of all the women who work with him.

ADVERTISEMENT “He’s a traditionalist. Of course, he’s like ‘jo pehenna hai peheno, but he’s always like ‘my girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom he doesn’t personally know and where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always.”

You can watch the entire interview here:

It’s 2023 and we definitely don’t need to be “protected” through our necklines.