Panchayat Season 2 has created the kind of stir that is almost rare. With the new season, we witnessed a stronger storyline and more refined characters. The show is definitely an interesting watch, which has left us with a lot of warmth. At this point, the internet is filled with people pouring in love for Panchayat.

And this Twitter user's observation about characters with least screen time, leaving us with important lessons is spot on.

The characters with smallest roles in Panchayat, delivered the biggest messages. pic.twitter.com/GajN6aLAcM — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) May 26, 2022

These characters have an important arc in the series, even if it meant a lesser screen-time. Rahul, who served in the Indian Army left us thinking about life and the need to appreciate each moment. With his loss, we also understood that time is too fragile and we never know of what might happen next - which is why it is important to live to the fullest.

On the other hand, the dancer from Bibipur schooled Abhishek on the need to respect all professions. She also pointed how people end up doing things that they may not like, only to be able to do something that they dream of. Most of us are on our journeys to achieve something that we want, and it can even get tough.

Lastly, the drunk driver is shown in an episode, where the panchayat is trying to raise awareness on safe consumption of alcohol. With few dialogues and little context, he talks about how we all want a life where we can fulfill our needs, and even that of our family's. This need comes out of the constant validation that we all crave for. And, the fact that wanting things out of life is real and normal.

These lessons hold a lot of meaning, and the reactions to the Tweet say it all.

I think all those who played small roles played crucial part in advancing the story. I personally liked that dancer the most. Her dialogue “ sabhi nach hi rahe hai” made an indelible impression. The second season was too short and ended abruptly. Eagerly waiting for next season. — ajay singh (@ajayksingh13) May 27, 2022

Best Har koi nach hi rha ha — आशीष सैनी (@SainiAshish22) May 27, 2022

Sharabi's character is the best in the series...he stand tall along with jeetu bhaiyya..... — Paras Sharma (@Paras_sharma727) May 27, 2022

2 minute ke dialog ne jo impact diya hai waahh waah wah🔥 — Luckyy (@oyeluckyy_) May 26, 2022

Drunk guy was just outstanding. Created a deep impression. What a wonderfully written series. — સુરતીલાલા (@Surtilala24) May 27, 2022

25-30 hazar m desh k liye Apni Jaan dene wale or kha milenge . This one from them 🔥🥲 — AShu🇮🇳 (@025ashutosh) May 27, 2022

These characters made an impact and taught us something honest and real about life.