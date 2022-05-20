Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Panchayat Season 2.

It was definitely a surprise when Amazon Prime Video released Panchayat Season 2 before its original release date. With all the episodes right in front of us, we couldn't help but start binging. And, the season surely seems an exciting watch - with new story arcs and characters that already have our heart.

Each episode has something new in-store and this started with the very first episode. Minutes before its end, there's a scene where Abhishek is waiting with a dancer from Bibipur. In a hubbub at Bibipur, she had twisted her hand which left her injured. After getting her treated at the clinic, Abhishek waits with her for the friends/colleagues who'd drop her home.

To start a conversation, specifically when he clearly has something on his mind, Abhishek asks the dancer to leave her job. He does so assuming that she doesn't get enough respect and the fact that most people who come and watch the show do not treat the dancers well - which can even make it dangerous.

She responds by asking him if he likes his profession. But, Abhishek replies in the negative while adding that he's preparing for MBA, as well. The dancer replies saying, "matlab aap bhi ek tarah se naach hi rahe hain?"

The scene has limited dialogues but there's a lot of emotion in her comeback. She indirectly points that they're both equals because they're doing something that they do not like, all of it, to finally be able to do something that they want to. While he thinks that he's 'better' than her, they're actually no different - which also means that he shouldn't look down on her. She leaves commenting, "harr koi, kahin na kahin naach hi raha hai."

"Har koi kahi na kahi nach hi raha hai sachiv ji" 💔



Absolutely cold. The immense depth in this scene and the raw emotions in reality can never be replaced.#panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2 #PanchayatOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Un399OAiGx — LadyBird (Logged Out) (@LadyBirdSohini) May 19, 2022

This scene leaves us thinking about a lot of things - specifically, how we look down on certain professions. And, it looks like it has also impacted Twitterati, because everyone seems to be discussing about it.

The way this girl... expressed her vulnerability was so chilling ...( ･ั﹏･ั) — _stardust_driver_ (@_pegasus_03) May 19, 2022

Most powerful scene from episode 1

🙏 tvf writing is sheer brilliance always https://t.co/o4xT7RzK1y — mr. stark (@being__adhiraj) May 19, 2022

Bilkool sahi....

Kahi na kahi, koi na koi, kissi na kissi ko nacha hi raha hai....



Jaise mujhe nacha raha hai...#PanchayatSeason2 👍 — Manjul Sharma (@manjul36) May 19, 2022

This simple scene sends chills through your spine, no melodrama no over acting, Simply Beautiful ❤ https://t.co/KHPPPK5pyJ — J 4 JUGaaD (@j_4_jugaad) May 19, 2022

The scene screams emotion and we're all for it.