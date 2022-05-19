Waiting for things is over-romanticized. I mean, who likes the time between placing an order and getting it delivered? Fine, we have the habit of waiting around for things like our crushes to reply or that promotion with the promised increment - but let's just face it, we can do without all the waiting.
Anyone who's a movie buff, knows that watching films and shows on the first day of release is like a holy ritual. I can skip non-veg Tuesdays but I cannot miss out on release dates.
I was already excited to watch Panchayat Season 2 and finding out that it released two days prior to the original release date, i.e, 20th May - it was like the kind of surprise that our friends fail to plan.
Of course, sharing a date and then putting these shows or films before the schedule, adds a little to our already existing trust issues. My mom has lied about shalgam being aloo, on several occasions - so it can be difficult for someone like me to trust people and things. But hey, at least it's a good lie, unlike the weird tasting shalgam that haunts my dreams.
We live in India where "bass pohonchne wala hu" means that we still haven't left and 2-minute wali Maggi takes like 5-10 minutes to prepare. So, anything ahead of schedule, even an OTT platform pushing shows beforehand is like a huge deal. Trust me, I didn't really sleep last night, after knowing that Amazon Prime Video released the show early. All I could think about was - why? Because, our desi families come to us with surprises and good news, only when they have a worse news to break.
But, after over-analyzing Amazon Prime Video's move, I could only come to the conclusion that they might just be nice and not like those exes who were extra caring, because they wanted to break-up.
Despite all the trust issues and over-thinking, I'm lowkey happy that Amazon surprises us with an early release every once in a while. Specifically, when it comes to new seasons of our favourite shows - there's already a lot of anticipation and watching them before we expected to, definitely adds a happy vibe to the experience. Aur bann hi gaya hai show toh release karne mein kya hi hai - not like they can change anything. And, who doesn't like to torture others with spoilers? No?
Anyway, it's a way better surprise than my friends discussing my birthday plans in front of me.