When one of the most talented actors and artists of our time says they’re about to drop an AMA on Reddit, of course, we’re going to pay attention. Pankaj Tripathi has done more than 40 films, his most notable and memorable performances were seen in movies and series such as Mirzapur, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sacred Games and Mimi (but to be quite honest, these are only the tip of the iceberg). And now, his latest, upcoming project Main ATAL Hoon, a biographical film based on former and late Atal Bihari Vajpayee is all set to release on the 19 of January.

On this occasion, the actor hosted an AMA for his fans to ask him whatever they want. So, we’ve gone ahead and compiled some of the questions and Mr. Tripathi’s answer for you to read through, here, take a look:

1. “Simplicity is the hardest thing to do but looking at you it seems not so hard for you. What is the secret? Aren’t you attracted to the glimmer?” –sliceshot_

Khush raho. Iska secret yeh hai ki oxygen sab ek hi lete hai, oxygen abhi tak glamour aur glitter ka mishran nahin bana hai.

2. “What makes this role special for you?” – Informal-Ad142

Bahot special hai kyun ki, it’s not a fictional character. Ek real aur legendary personality ko recreate karna tha. Mere bhi favourite politician aur poet the.

3. “What is your process of script selection and are you still required to audition for certain roles?” – sultanmoneyxl

No auditions, only look-tests. Aur jo content/scipt dil ko accha lag jaye.

4. “If Atal Bihari Vajpayee was alive today, what aspect of your performance would you love to hear his thoughts on?” – rn3122

Unki thought process aur satvik abhinay.

5. “Sir what’s ur take on PR? I mean many celebs are onto this culture of hiring PR teams to stay relevant in the media…is it right? I mean actors do have PR teams nd I guess aapke paas bhi hogi hi…lekin itna heavy involvement of PR and Papz…just for staying relevant on the internet…is a bit weird. Aap kya kehna chahoge ispe? Question skip mat karna sirji.” – memer_duo_01

PR aapko charchit bana sakta hai, yaadgaar aap apne kaam se bante hoon.

6. “Is it still difficult for you to get diverse roles? Do you still get offers similar to your last one? Or the situation has improved enough that you can pick and choose what you like? Also, I know your hometown, very very different from Mumbai. Ab itne saal baad, have you found your place in Mumbai? Ya abhi v you feel out of place?” – Outside_Cellist3740

Karmabhoomi hai ye. Jitna Bihari hoon, utna hi Mumbaikar hoon. I have multiple options now.

7. “Who would you like to dance with in a movie?” – Brilliant_Fold_7007

Kriti Sanon, humari Mimi.

8. “How do YOU marry the director’s mind?” – Single_Echidna6186

With trust!

9. “Sir was there a script you didn’t like before, but you changed your mind?” – anna_dallas107

Yes, that film was Mimi. And I got a National Award for the same film. Ab lagta hai ki chhod deta toh malhaal hota.

10. “What kind of role do you think will be completely out of your comfort zone?” – makingitupasigoon

Playing the role of my opposite gender.

11. “Will we see you in Hollywood movies anytime soon?” – KnoUsername

Not as of now. Hum santusht hai. 12. “If you had to work with any actor that you haven’t already worked with, who would it be?” – kbirhmd Madhuri Dixit Ji.

13. “Sir, we’ve seen you do so many diverse roles in so many movies. Hats off to you because you’re a great actor as well as a great person. My question to you is if you had to describe your acting career and your whole journey in just a sentence, what would it be?” – nilesh_mandhyan

It’s like a river journey. Nadi ki yatra.

14. “Sir, how are you? Is there any unknown project you are really excited about? Can you share with us a little bit about it?” – Eastern_Necessary922

3-4 mahine ki chutti lene wala hoon. Kisi ko batana mat. Actually, I am planning to do theatre.

15. “Abki baar kiski sarkar?” – Sensitive_Common_510

Voters ki sarkaar.

16. “What’s a most underrated film of yours that you feel people don’t mention when praising your acting skills?” – SgtJegffords

Ab nahin rahi koi underrated. Log baatein bhale na karein, khoj-khoj ke dekhlete hain. So, no complains.

17. “Why did you choose to be an actor, did you have a plan B?” –SpecificTurnover3013

I enjoy performing. Nowadays, it’s a self-exploration for me. Plan B was either becoming a chef or a farmer.

18. “Would you play roles that go against your beliefs or values? Would you ever try directing?” – srikarjam

Being a professional artist, karna toh chahiye. Lekin bahot mushkil hoga.

Simple, straightforward answers from the one and only, Pankaj Tripathi, folks.