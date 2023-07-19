Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen at the airport. The paparazzi hounded him and made videos of the outing that have now gone viral on social media. But what set this video apart from other celebrities’ airport videos is the actor’s humility and how he asked the paps to click his picture instead of his family.

In a video uploaded by Viral Bhayani, actor Pankaj Tripathi was seen wearing a simple yellow kurta at the airport. The actor was holding a trolley in his hand and had a duffle bag strung on his shoulders. He was accompanied by his wife and two daughters. Pankaj Tripathi wasn’t surrounded by bodyguards or assistants. He was at the departure gate with his family.

It’s not just his simple avatar that has won the internet. When the paps asked him to pose with his family for a picture, the actor requested them to take his photos instead and let the family be. He said, “Mera le lo, main abhineta hoon. (Translation: Take my picture, I am an actor)” People are impressed by this gesture by the actor.

Take a look at the video here.

The video has fetched over 47.5K likes and over one million views. People agreed that the paparazzi should have left his family alone as he was the celeb figure and not the family. Many said that the media was making the family uncomfortable before their trip. Some were blown away by his simplicity and said that this is how airport videos should be – celebs being dressed in comfy clothes and not coming along with an entourage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what people had to say.

Just another day of Pankaj ji winning our hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- Humble And Talented: 10 Moments Where We Fell A Little More In Love With Pankaj Tripathi