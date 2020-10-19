Netflix's latest Hindi original, Ludo, brings together a stellar ensemble cast for a thriller comedy that appears to effectively deliver both, comical and literal punches.

A chaotic mad ride through four different stories, the starcast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Rohit Saraf, Asha Negi, and Inayat Verma.

However, it's Pankaj Tripathi's role as a sassy, unapologetic assassin and possible crime lord that we're really looking forward to.

From the looks of the trailer, Ludo has all the makings of a hilarious madcap thriller, that explores the 'butterfly effect'.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film will release on Netflix on November 12.