After Sacred Games and Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi is all set to wow us again with his role in '83. Ranveer Singh just released the poster featuring Pankaj Tripathi who will play the role of PR Man Singh. Famously known as 'Man Manager', PR Man Singh was the force behind India's victory in the 1983 World Cup.

We can't wait to watch Pankaj on the big screen again, in an avatar so different from the ones he has portrayed before. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed that he was excited to work with Kabir Khan.

He (Kabir Khan) is one of my favourite directors and we met a couple of times but never got an opportunity to work together. Then one day, he called me to narrate the story of 83 and at certain points, it made me tear up.

- Pankaj Tripathi

Twitter is already excited for the trailer of the film.

The makers of the film have also shared posters of the other actors who are a part of the film - Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson.