I always consider it a hidden gem when I found out a spouse has made a cameo in their partner's film. These appearances often go unnoticed easily, and only true Bollywood fans will know all of these cameos. So let's get started.

1. Avantika Malik

Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika Malik made a small appearance in the song Aunty Ji from his film Ekk Mai Aur Ekk Tu. The couple can be seen doing a dance step together. She also made an appearance in his other films- Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na and I Hate Luv Stories.

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh made a cameo appearance in Deepika Padukone's film Finding Fanny. He played her character's deceased husband, Gabo.

3. Reena Dutt

Reena Dutt, Aamir Khan's first wife, made a nameless appearance in the song Papa Kehte Hai in her husband's debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

4. Salman Khan

Salman Khan appeared as himself in his then-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif's 2009 film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The cameo ended up being one of the highlights of the film.

5. Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan appeared as herself in her husband, Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. She was the producer of the film and walked the red carpet during the end credit.

6. Pamela Chopra

Pamela Chopra marked her cameo appearance alongside her director husband, Yash Raj in his film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The couple appeared in the song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste in the movie and they looked adorable.

7. Kiran Rao

This is a sort of special mention. While Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan got married in 2005, few know that she made a cameo appearance in his film Dil Chahta Hai before they were together.

