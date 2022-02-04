I always consider it a hidden gem when I found out a spouse has made a cameo in their partner's film. These appearances often go unnoticed easily, and only true Bollywood fans will know all of these cameos. So let's get started. 

1. Avantika Malik 

Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika Malik made a small appearance in the song Aunty Ji from his film Ekk Mai Aur Ekk Tu. The couple can be seen doing a dance step together. She also made an appearance in his other films- Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na and I Hate Luv Stories.

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan
Source: DNA

2. Ranveer Singh 

Ranveer Singh made a cameo appearance in Deepika Padukone's film Finding Fanny. He played her character's deceased husband, Gabo.

Ranveer Singh in Finding Fanny
Source: DNA

3. Reena Dutt

Reena Dutt, Aamir Khan's first wife, made a nameless appearance in the song Papa Kehte Hai in her husband's debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.  

Reena Dutt and Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Source: Pinkvilla

4. Salman Khan

Salman Khan appeared as himself in his then-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif's 2009 film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The cameo ended up being one of the highlights of the film. 

Salman Khan in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Source: thestorypedia.com

5. Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan appeared as herself in her husband, Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. She was the producer of the film and walked the red carpet during the end credit. 

Gauri Khan in Om Shanti Om
Source: Pinkvilla

6. Pamela Chopra

Pamela Chopra marked her cameo appearance alongside her director husband, Yash Raj in his film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The couple appeared in the song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste in the movie and they looked adorable. 

Yash Raj and Pamela Chopra in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste
Source: Indiatimes

7. Kiran Rao

This is a sort of special mention. While Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan got married in 2005, few know that she made a cameo appearance in his film Dil Chahta Hai before they were together.

Kiran Rao in Dil Chahta Hai
Source: Mensxp

How many of these did you know? Let us know in the comments.