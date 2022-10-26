An India versus Pakistan cricket match is never just a game; it’s an intense experience that we all go through. Every time these two nations compete against one another, feelings are always running high, and fans are glued to the screens, hoping and praying for their team to win. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this year was no exception, but a delightful scene during the game outside Melbourne Stadium made it stand out.

The game between the old rivals, which was contested on October 23, was nothing short of an exhilarating experience. And this match will be cherished by people in the future, especially by Indian fans. Aside from the notable on-field incidents that took place throughout the game, it was touching to see Pakistani and Indian fans sing Pasoori together.

A video posted on Instagram by Pakistan Showbiz 123, which has gone viral, shows fans outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) dancing to the Coke Studio track while wearing the jerseys of the Pakistan and India teams.

The short video shows people of both nations embracing each other while waving their respective flags proudly. It’s unclear whether the video was shot before or after the match.

However, the sight has been able to elicit strong emotions from those who are praising the folks for conquering their differences.

For the uninitiated, Pasoori is a popular song from season 14 of Coke Studio performed by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Meanwhile, India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the eagerly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match. R Ashwin scored the game-winning run, while Virat Kohli performed a spectacular inning to lead his team to an unforeseen victory.