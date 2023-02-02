The craze of SRK’s Pathaan looks like a never-ending trend as people continue to talk about the film’s success. From rooting for a sequel to wanting John-SRK to romance together- there are a lot of things desis are expecting.
Following this, a Twitter account named Gems of Copywood shared similarities between Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Jano Janam Janeman song from Sultanat (1986). Have a look:
The old song has Sridevi and Sunny Deol in it and the music beats just look uncanny. Of course, desis had a lot of opinions, and here’s what they said:
What do you think?
Read more: Pathaan’ Easter Eggs That Hint At YRF’s Spectacular Spyverse.
