The craze of SRK’s Pathaan looks like a never-ending trend as people continue to talk about the film’s success. From rooting for a sequel to wanting John-SRK to romance together- there are a lot of things desis are expecting.

Following this, a Twitter account named Gems of Copywood shared similarities between Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Jano Janam Janeman song from Sultanat (1986). Have a look:

The old song has Sridevi and Sunny Deol in it and the music beats just look uncanny. Of course, desis had a lot of opinions, and here’s what they said:

Similarities in music are usually subtle and hard to prove.https://t.co/ge9JkJTJSS — M (@Garuda7777777) December 22, 2022

Now following this account 😀 I didn't know it existed https://t.co/ANeudJHmay — ❗ (@ReadIndyan) January 22, 2023

That song from Sultanat was what was feeling so familiar all this while!! Listen from 0:29. Also what a disappointment Karan Kapoor turned out to be 😅 https://t.co/cXCNl0vAKC — Ra Ch Na (@raggedtag) January 22, 2023

#Jhoomejopathan copy song 😅



Har bar pritam ko hi target karte ho

Ab Vishal Shekhar ne copy Kiya usko bhi target karo https://t.co/Vr2cKtTl3X — dinesh (@Hitman_fans_45) December 23, 2022

@VishalDadlani You are fan of Pancham Da. Please create one original tune https://t.co/060HSeAt2o — Rohit gupta (@rohit1982adi) December 23, 2022

What do you think?

