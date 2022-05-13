If you're a Shah Rukh Khan fan, you'd have missed seeing him on the big screen just as much as we did. I mean, it's been 4 long years with no SRK movies in the theatre! Do you know how long that is?!

Well, there indeed is a bright light at the end of that dark tunnel because King Khan is coming up with not one, not two, but SEVEN new movies that would be released in the next 20 months. Here's a list of all of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies, and their tentative release dates.

1. Lion | June 2022

If reports are to be believed, Lion is going to be SRK's first release after 4 years. It will also mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. The movie is directed by Atlee and is rumoured to be released in June 2022.

2. Operation Khukri | 2 October 2022

Operation Khukri is a war drama based on the mission Operation Khukri carried out by the Indian Army and Air force. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and will tentatively release on 2 October 2022.

3. Shah Rukh Khan - Karan Johar Movie | 15 December 2022

According to reports, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are once again coming together to make an action romance movie. The project doesn't have a title yet and is tentative to be released on 15 December 2022. Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to be seen alongside King Khan in the untitled project.

4. Pathaan | 25 January 2023

Pathaan is an action thriller directed and written by Siddharth Anand. It will star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The movie will also have John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. It is set to release on 25 January 2023.

5. Dunki | 22 December 2023

Dunki is a Rajkumar Hirani comedy which will be starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It will be released on 22 December 2023.

Apart from these, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in cameo roles in the following movies

1. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect | 1 Jul 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is an upcoming Indian biographical drama film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO who was falsely accused of espionage. It will see R. Madhavan in the lead role and SRK will make a cameo in the movie. It will be released on 1 Jul 2022.

2. Laal Singh Chaddha | 11 August 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is a comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan. It will have Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in it. It will be released on 11 August 2022.

3. Brahmãstra | 9 September 2022

Brahmãstra is a fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, with Shah Rukh Khan having a special appearance. It is set to be released on 9 September 2022.

4. Tiger 3 | Eid 2023

Tiger 3 is the third film in Salman Khan's Tiger series. Katrina Kaif will be starring opposite Salman Khan in the movie. It will be released on Eid in 2023. SRK will be seen in a cameo role in Pathaan as Pathaan and Tiger 3 are a part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

If that's not a sight for sore eyes, I don't know what will be.

