Two months after the release of Pathaan on the big screen, mausam phir se badal gaya hai! Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film is yet again creating an uproar on the Internet. For the uninitiated, Pathaan recently had an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Many cinephiles, who couldn’t get seats in theatres back then, have finally watched Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture on Prime. Meanwhile, some fans have watched the movie again.
Twitterati have been sharing their reviews for Pathaan. Some of them are posting their favourite sequences from the film. Here are the 22 tweets to read about Pathaan‘s release on Prime.
There has been a discussion about some additional scenes in the OTT version that didn’t make it to the theatrical cut. Naturally, a section of the audience is wishing that those sequences should have been showcased on the big screen.
A Twitter user shared those additional scenes with timestamps.
Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It was released in theatres on January 25. Have you watched the film yet?