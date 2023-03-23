Two months after the release of Pathaan on the big screen, mausam phir se badal gaya hai! Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film is yet again creating an uproar on the Internet. For the uninitiated, Pathaan recently had an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Many cinephiles, who couldn’t get seats in theatres back then, have finally watched Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture on Prime. Meanwhile, some fans have watched the movie again.

Source: Amazon Prime Video

Twitterati have been sharing their reviews for Pathaan. Some of them are posting their favourite sequences from the film. Here are the 22 tweets to read about Pathaan‘s release on Prime.

.@iamsrk Watched #Pathaan for the 24th/25th time maybe, with full family together late at night & enjoyed like first day😍 My TV screen was smaller than cinema hall's but thrilled, excited us made it a theater with loud claps & whistles🎉 My Hottie ❤️‍🔥#PathaanOnPrime #PathaanOTT pic.twitter.com/MsJNt4Xnt7 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) March 22, 2023

This 5 minute introductory action sequence is one of the best I have seen so far. The music, cinematography, set-up and ofcourse the gunman himself make it peak cinema.#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/kmDd3CSOuz — Mohith (@mohith0710) March 23, 2023

#PathaanOnPrime = great entertainment and amusing. — Shashi Bellamkonda (@shashib) March 23, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT There has been a discussion about some additional scenes in the OTT version that didn’t make it to the theatrical cut. Naturally, a section of the audience is wishing that those sequences should have been showcased on the big screen.

Really happy #PathaanOnPrime . Bt bit upset coz, i watched this move in theatre with few deleted scenes. I wish they hadn't edited those scenes that is in Prime now, we would have enjoyed more. All the best #Pathaan team. God bless. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham — Karan Joyson Crasta (@karancrasta) March 22, 2023

Pathaan- "Teri Hindi bohot achhi hai..Teri Maa Hindustan gayi thi ya Joint Operation" 🔥🔥😂

Damn! This should have been in the film!Hilarious!!#PathaanOnPrime #PathaanOTT #Pathaan #Pathaan1000crWorldWide pic.twitter.com/P0NUFPoPQ2 — Cinematic Launda (@CinematicLaunda) March 22, 2023

#Pathaan FDFS on Prime Video



I said a long time ago that deleted scenes will be added to Prime video today

(8scenes cut 25jan

Today 5 added)



It was very difficult to see this scene

And tears came to my eyes#PathaanOnPrime #ShahRukhKhan #johnAbraham #DeepikaPadukone #yrf pic.twitter.com/7wGelnDbRi — Filmy imran Ali (@AliFilmy) March 22, 2023

A Twitter user shared those additional scenes with timestamps.

ADVERTISEMENT Additional scenes in #Pathaan extended cut with timestamp:



– Dimple Kapadia's discussion in flight – 1:10:00

– Pathaan's torture in Russian Prison – 1:10:16

– Pathaan's return to JOCR & discussing plan to catch Jim – 1:30:00

– Rubai being interrogated – 1:42:12#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/6DQVEelLho — sohom 🍿 (@AwaaraHoon) March 21, 2023

after watching on #PathaanOnPrime i realised it’s such a mid movie and if anyone except SRK would’ve been the lead; it would be trolled so bad for its storyline, plot, graphics, and dialogues. — MKBSDK (@SidhanthaJ) March 22, 2023

We are just three months into 2023 and i think i have already watched the most overrated movie of the year !!!#PathaanOnPrime — Michael Fernandes 🇮🇳 (@MiFe007) March 23, 2023

Watched #PathaanOnPrime and it was so boring. Hype was good but content was so bad.. — Rishi Reddy (@RishiNif0) March 23, 2023

Watchin #PathaanOnPrime , what a stupid film!! They earned 1000 crs? Wtf??

Worst vfx, worst storyline, worst acting!!

It’s better to spend money on eating something you like, rather than watching such movies in theaters!

Worst movie of SRK 4 me!! — NamiTweets (@Nami_tweets) March 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Started watching #PathaanOnPrime ..couldn't finish watching it. Way too many CGI/Cartoony stunts and there is no cohesive story to grab your attention. SRK is charming as usual but that alone can't save a movie. Can't believe people made this a hit! 🤢 🤦‍♂️ #PathaanReview — Wolfy (@Wolfy_999) March 22, 2023

tried watching #PathaanOnPrime idk how on earth people liked this shitty film, srk was overshadowed by salman, john, deepika and 109 others. the best part of the movie was salman's cameo which eventually saved the film. — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) March 22, 2023

#PathaanOnPrime is a misleading movie. Extended version bhi release kar diya but na Irfan dikha, na Yusuf. #Pathaan — Madhur Nigam (@madhur8594) March 23, 2023

If you know villain is going to steal a thing , you protect it, not steal it first #Pathaan #PathaanOnPrime . Could not watch it in one go. — Sagar Lalan (@SagarLalan) March 23, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT #PathaanOnPrime average movie and same Bollywood hidden agenda ♻️ only + point is @deepikapadukone. She is looking drop dead gorgeous and like a Hollywood star. #Pathaan #PathaanReview #PathaanOTT — the_national_troller (@Yessss_Man) March 23, 2023

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It was released in theatres on January 25. Have you watched the film yet?