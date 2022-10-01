Bollywood, aka the Hindi film industry, is known to create huge chunks of films every year. From production to promoting a film- it takes a lot of money to make a film. As movie buffs, it’s exciting to know every detail about a movie, and today we compiled the budget of upcoming Bollywood films.

1. Pathaan

The King of Bollywood, SRK, is returning to our screens, and this has already got us excited. Pathaan is an action-thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and has a massive budget of ₹250 crores. The teaser showcased John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the film, and the movie is already the talk of the town. Pathaan is slated to release in theatres on January 25.

2. Ram Setu

The action-adventure film features Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist. The teaser has some picturesque locations and impressive action scenes. Reportedly, Ram Setu is expected to budget around ₹85 crores. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha. The movie will hit the theatres on October 25th.

3. Vikram Vedha

Helmed by director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil film that had the same title. It has an impressive duo of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The movie is set along the lines of ‘Vikram Betaal’ tale and has a whopping budget of ₹175 crores.

4. Tiger 3

The Tiger franchise is coming back with its third instalment, and this time with an SRK cameo in it. The movie is made with a hefty budget of ₹350 crores approx.

5. Jawan

Clearly, 2023 is going to be a lit year as we have two SRK releases. Jawan looks like a thriller ride with some badass action and has mind-blowing twists and turns. It has a whopping budget of ₹200 crores and is set to release on June 2, 2023.

6. Doctor G

The comedy-drama is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah. It has an estimated budget of ₹30 crores and will release in cinemas on 14 October.

7. Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a period film based on the epic Ramayana. The movie features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the main roles. It is budgeted to be around ₹500 crores and will release on January 12, 2023.

8. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2 features Akshay and Tiger in the lead roles. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is set to release around Christmas. The budget of the film is estimated at around ₹350 crores.

