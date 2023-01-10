Our extended wait to watch SRK on screen in full-blown action has finally ended, as the trailer of Pathaan is finally here. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT The trailer begins with some power-pack action scenes and a voiceover by Dimple Kapadia explaining a terror group’s mission to attack India. We see John entering the screen with his dashing looks and giving us some Dhoom vibes as the antagonist.

Following this, Dimple says, “Abhi Pathaan ke vanvaas ka time aa gaya hai,” giving us a hint of SRK’s entry. Yeah, there’s SRK on our screen, and omg! he’s already caught our breath.

ADVERTISEMENT SRK as Pathaan is seen fighting for his country India and looking at his HOTTEST in every visual we see. The dialogue by SRK in the film became the highlight of the trailer for me!

Next, we have Deepika who is also a soldier like Pathaan and together they decide to fight on this mission.

You can watch the trailer here:

ADVERTISEMENT

The actioner Pathaan is slated to release globally on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. We can’t wait!

All the images are screenshots from the trailer.

Read more: Deepika Padukone’s Twerk In Pathan’s Besharam Has Confused Desis Who Have No Idea What’s Happening.