When do you generally see your landlord? On (rent) payday, or when they come for casual visits (read: inspections), or there’s a complaint against you in the society for partying too hard and blasting loud music? Or maybe you see him on Shark Tank India if you live in Bengaluru.

In peak Bengaluru moment, a guy who hadn’t seen his landlord for a while chanced on him on – wait for it – Shark Tank India season 2!

The landlord is none other than Ganesh Balakrishnan, founder of Flatheads, who appeared on episode 5 of Shark Tank India season 2. If you haven’t watched that episode, go ahead, it’s worth watching.

Anywho, netizens were surprised to know this as, after his pitch on the show, people have developed a soft corner for him. Here’s how people react.

He is your landlord? Dayum — Tejas Dua (@TejasDua3) January 10, 2023



No way. For real? — A P Dheela (@apdheela) January 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Coolest landlord ever? — Vishwanath (@FrozenInRetro) January 10, 2023

If rent goes up now, you know why 😂😶

Jokes aside, major respect for the guy 🙌🏻 — Karan Agrawal (@TheKaranAgrawal) January 10, 2023

Bruh this is truly peak Bengaluru. Tagging the man @ganeshb78 — Vishal Vishwanathan (@vishalv971) January 10, 2023

"Joote do paise lo" has a whole new meaning😂😂😂 — Rajesh Bhattad | theRevOpsGuy (@theRevOpsGuy) January 11, 2023

So are you now going to pay the rent or invest? — Shubham Agrawal (@TheIdiotSheldon) January 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Things that can only happen in bangalore — Ansh | anshss.lens (@anshstwt) January 14, 2023

The founder/landlord himself shared the post accepting that it was indeed a peak Bengaluru moment.

It’s obvious that some people will know the entrepreneurs appearing on the show, but it’s also true that it’s good to see the people you somewhat know appear on national television in a show like Shark Tank India, working towards their entrepreneurial dreams.