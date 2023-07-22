For cinema, this week was dedicated to Barbenheimer – consider it a phenomenon because we’re going to spend a lot of time questioning and discussing it. The release of two big movies is always looked at as competition, but this was different in a nice way. For now, we’ll talk about Barbie – an event in itself. And this weekend is proof of it, given how people are actually celebrating the release.
As you scroll your Twitter feed, you’ll come across a number of posts about Barbie. And the best part is that most of them has people discussing their outfits – and which shade of pink they wore. Then there are women addressing each other with a “Hi Barbie!” Or theatres taking the film just as seriously, and putting all the effort in making it an immersive experience.
This is wholesome to look at and be a part of, sure. But this is so much more than that. To see women happy, together, and owning what they like is empowering. The better part is seeing men take part and keeping the ‘Ken-ergy’ intact. It’s festive, and beautiful. And that’s what cinema must do, or at least try to – because watching a movie in a room full of people is a collective experience. It is meant to be enjoyed and celebrated together.
And Twitter clearly knows how to do that.
To watch (or like) Barbie, or any film, for that matter is a personal choice. But this spirit of celebrating good work is something that we need more of.