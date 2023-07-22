For cinema, this week was dedicated to Barbenheimer – consider it a phenomenon because we’re going to spend a lot of time questioning and discussing it. The release of two big movies is always looked at as competition, but this was different in a nice way. For now, we’ll talk about Barbie – an event in itself. And this weekend is proof of it, given how people are actually celebrating the release.

As you scroll your Twitter feed, you’ll come across a number of posts about Barbie. And the best part is that most of them has people discussing their outfits – and which shade of pink they wore. Then there are women addressing each other with a “Hi Barbie!” Or theatres taking the film just as seriously, and putting all the effort in making it an immersive experience.

This is wholesome to look at and be a part of, sure. But this is so much more than that. To see women happy, together, and owning what they like is empowering. The better part is seeing men take part and keeping the ‘Ken-ergy’ intact. It’s festive, and beautiful. And that’s what cinema must do, or at least try to – because watching a movie in a room full of people is a collective experience. It is meant to be enjoyed and celebrated together.

And Twitter clearly knows how to do that.

When the movie was over and I was leaving, I saw atleast 90% of the audience, including guys, had come in wearing pink and/or "directed by Greta Gerwig" or some sort of barbie themed outfit and I was just so 🥹🥹🥹 IT WAS AN EVENT YALL 😭😭😭 https://t.co/BSUrp4AZ78 — All Bi Myself 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) July 21, 2023

Don't feel like posting face on this app but this was today's barbie fit pic.twitter.com/ievvsXTblI — charlie puttu (@shutupshom) July 21, 2023

No bc why was this my mom yesterday 🤣 https://t.co/glEDi4wRPG pic.twitter.com/mzdozWrzAP — Maha (@_mahasyed) July 21, 2023

ready to watch barbie after causing mass hysteria 🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/QLiSrt9FD4 — baby formula (@enoughofmeok) July 21, 2023

This is the most this theatre has ever done for a movie. The hype is real. pic.twitter.com/G5Gx49Lx3Y — Pramit (@pramitheus) July 21, 2023

the woman at the security check at the theatre said “barbie dekhne jaa rahe ho?” i said hanji she said “aap toh barbie jaise hi lag rahe ho” n i just couldnt stop smiling jsjjsnndnmd — bean💌 (@karmaisaqu33n) July 21, 2023

i – oh my GOD!!! i have absolutely no words. you have to GO & EXPERIENCE IT & FEEL IT. margot robbie is a VISION as #Barbie i think i’m in love with her & i think i will watch this movie forever & i think i have just found my life’s background music. L💖VE!! thank u greta gerwig pic.twitter.com/Tvq9n3nBGP — anza (@extraanza) July 22, 2023

Saw a lot of people dressed up in pink for the barbie movie today such a festive vibe it was! — Yuganshika (@yuganshikaaa) July 21, 2023

there are countless things that are INCREDIBLE about #Barbie but the absolute best thing is that it is an EVENT. watching evryone online & in person be so excited about coming to the movies & dressing up in PINK. going that extra mile. just everything. 💖 i’m so happy i could cry — anza (@extraanza) July 22, 2023

saying “hi Barbie” to every person dressed in pink is maybe the happiest I’ve been in my life — 💗✨ maddie ✨💗 (@maddieshortcake) July 22, 2023

The nicest sight in the barbie theatres were the gals of all age groups, dressed in pinks and florals, celebrating their childhood memories in a modern day adaptation. The energy in the theatres was mad wholesome. — Avvita Misra (@AvvitaM) July 22, 2023

oppenheimer dekhli pls ima barbie girl watch barbie w me pic.twitter.com/Vw5eMuS972 — mylifeisupsettting (@mylifeupsetting) July 21, 2023

To watch (or like) Barbie, or any film, for that matter is a personal choice. But this spirit of celebrating good work is something that we need more of.