There’s no doubt that seeking the right partner is not an easy task, especially through a matrimonial website. There are certain specific demands that are straight-up outrageous and unpleasant.

A social media user, who goes by the username @RetardedHurt, came across one such unpleasant profile where the bride shared her demands.

Credits: Pexels

In the age specification, she clearly mentioned that the groom shouldn’t be born before June 1992 and the height of the groom should be between 5’7” to 6’. Wait, there’s more.

The profile also mentions that the groom’s family should be small, specifically 2 siblings maximum and the preference will be given more to an educated family.

However, it’s the educational qualification category that is going viral across social media. The bride-to-be mentioned particular degrees and also mentioned some leading institutes that the groom should have attended.

Not just this, but the salary of the suitor shouldn’t be less than 30 LPA and he should belong to the corporate sector.

While some people agreed with her demands, others were left pissed.

Her life, her choice…who are we to judge — Chellam Sir | 20 degrees from 42 universities (@ChellamHelpme) October 17, 2022

Is she hiring a husband? — Riya (@gulabiglares) October 17, 2022

imagine the outrage, if some boy post the same requirements. — Villager (@Awwwarahu) October 18, 2022

Completely fine…Everyone is free to make their own choices. — Nitin Gupta (@i_nitingupta) October 17, 2022

isko dulha nahi sakshat bank chahiye — Lucifer (@LuciferVaaz) October 17, 2022

toh mera kuch nahin hosakta phir😁😁😖 — 🤞Saint-Õ🤞💔 (@sam9n9) October 17, 2022

I thought it’s a job posting 😏 — Sritika Dhar ♌ (@Sritika_) October 18, 2022

If these are their preferences and they’re being honest and upfront about them, they have the right to do so and it’s nobody else’s business. — TheDude! (@ThisAndThatDude) October 17, 2022

Dulha shopping 😬 — Uptown Girl (@sumone_me) October 17, 2022

Guess, we’ll be single forever.