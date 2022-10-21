There’s no doubt that seeking the right partner is not an easy task, especially through a matrimonial website. There are certain specific demands that are straight-up outrageous and unpleasant.
A social media user, who goes by the username @RetardedHurt, came across one such unpleasant profile where the bride shared her demands.
In the age specification, she clearly mentioned that the groom shouldn’t be born before June 1992 and the height of the groom should be between 5’7” to 6’. Wait, there’s more.
The profile also mentions that the groom’s family should be small, specifically 2 siblings maximum and the preference will be given more to an educated family.
However, it’s the educational qualification category that is going viral across social media. The bride-to-be mentioned particular degrees and also mentioned some leading institutes that the groom should have attended.
Not just this, but the salary of the suitor shouldn’t be less than 30 LPA and he should belong to the corporate sector.
While some people agreed with her demands, others were left pissed.
Guess, we’ll be single forever.