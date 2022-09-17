Matrimonial ads across the country follow the same template of listing down problematic demands and requirements. Sometimes, these requirements can get oddly specific. For example, this matrimonial ad we found on Twitter.

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022

A “fair MBA beautiful girl from Rich Family Business Background” is looking for a groom. Just like every other matrimonial ad, this one also comes with a set of requirements. The groom should either be an “IAS/IPS, a working doctor, or an industrialist, from the same caste”, of course. But here comes the funniest rider, the ad states “Software engineers kindly do not call”.

Unlike other ads, this one doesn’t mention the height or complexion the groom should have. Matrimonial ads are notorious for listing down requirements which honestly do not matter in the long run. This ad has gone viral on Twitter for this additional clause. Here is what Twitter had to say about this ad.

😂 think about mechanical

no scope left https://t.co/Y8XG1SrmEk — aakash dubey (@akaydubey) September 17, 2022

Even Big Data Engineers not allowed? What about Data Scientists, IOT Engineers, and Blockchain experts? https://t.co/bXMJTwnrzR — Achint Arora (@AroraAchint) September 16, 2022

At least civil and mech bros still have a chance…. https://t.co/1090Spp5qy — blade (@bladenomics) September 16, 2022

Kal Engineer day tha or Aaj phir se Engineers Jaleel ho gaye https://t.co/1HIfWZJx3a — Rahul Sharma (@rahul95_sharma) September 16, 2022

Rich class looking for same caste, and those corporate, elites, educated people come and say where is Casteism !! — Rajeev R (@RajeevNtweet) September 16, 2022

Considering how every one in five men are engineers, this matchmaking sure does look like a tough job. Looks like it’s time to call in Sima Taparia for this job.