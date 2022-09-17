Matrimonial ads across the country follow the same template of listing down problematic demands and requirements. Sometimes, these requirements can get oddly specific. For example, this matrimonial ad we found on Twitter.
A “fair MBA beautiful girl from Rich Family Business Background” is looking for a groom. Just like every other matrimonial ad, this one also comes with a set of requirements. The groom should either be an “IAS/IPS, a working doctor, or an industrialist, from the same caste”, of course. But here comes the funniest rider, the ad states “Software engineers kindly do not call”.
Unlike other ads, this one doesn’t mention the height or complexion the groom should have. Matrimonial ads are notorious for listing down requirements which honestly do not matter in the long run. This ad has gone viral on Twitter for this additional clause. Here is what Twitter had to say about this ad.
Considering how every one in five men are engineers, this matchmaking sure does look like a tough job. Looks like it’s time to call in Sima Taparia for this job.