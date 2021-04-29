Comparisons can change your life. They will either make you feel superior or inferior to others. But Kangana Ranaut has somehow always made herself feel better than other famous people (at times even exceptional) by making nonsensical comparisons.

Here's a look at all the celebrities she has compared herself to.

1. As her film Gangster completed 15 years, she compared herself to Shah Rukh Khan saying that both of them have the 'biggest success stories ever'.

Further, she also pointed out differences in their journeys and said that SRK was from Delhi and studied in a convent whereas she did not know a single word of English and came from a remote village of Himachal Pradesh.

2. When the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi released, she compared her talent to that of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

3. At the same time, she also compared her action and glamour to that of Gal Gadot and openly challenged anyone else on the planet who could show more range and brillance than her.

4. When her film Tanu Weds Manu completed 10 years, she compared herself to Sridevi claiming that she became the only actress after her to do comedy.

5. Sharing an old article with comments about her work on stunts from Nick Powell, action director of Manikarnika, she said she's better than Tom Cruise in action.

6. When her house was demolished by Mumbai authorities, she compared herself to freedom fighters Rani Laxmibai and Savarkar.

7. When Rihanna tweeted in support of farmers, Kangana posted a photo of Rihanna alongside hers drawing comparisons on who was the better 'role model'.

8. When a Twitter user pointed out that she is nowhere close to Meryl Streep, Kangana responded by comparing herself to Hollywood actor Marlon Brando.

Dear Kangana, it's going to hurt a lot when your bubble bursts.