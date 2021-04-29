Comparisons can change your life. They will either make you feel superior or inferior to others. But Kangana Ranaut has somehow always made herself feel better than other famous people (at times even exceptional) by making nonsensical comparisons.

Here's a look at all the celebrities she has compared herself to.

1. As her film Gangster completed 15 years, she compared herself to Shah Rukh Khan saying that both of them have the 'biggest success stories ever'.

Further, she also pointed out differences in their journeys and said that SRK was from Delhi and studied in a convent whereas she did not know a single word of English and came from a remote village of Himachal Pradesh.

15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CEw72pvtds — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

2. When the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi released, she compared her talent to that of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

3. At the same time, she also compared her action and glamour to that of Gal Gadot and openly challenged anyone else on the planet who could show more range and brillance than her.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

4. When her film Tanu Weds Manu completed 10 years, she compared herself to Sridevi claiming that she became the only actress after her to do comedy.

I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu https://t.co/WMXgPdi781 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

5. Sharing an old article with comments about her work on stunts from Nick Powell, action director of Manikarnika, she said she's better than Tom Cruise in action.

Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...

Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. https://t.co/pVYxZhYUOM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

6. When her house was demolished by Mumbai authorities, she compared herself to freedom fighters Rani Laxmibai and Savarkar.

7. When Rihanna tweeted in support of farmers, Kangana posted a photo of Rihanna alongside hers drawing comparisons on who was the better 'role model'.

Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model ...

I rest my case.#Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pic.twitter.com/LkQM0MHD7B — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

8. When a Twitter user pointed out that she is nowhere close to Meryl Streep, Kangana responded by comparing herself to Hollywood actor Marlon Brando.

They are the invaders in native red Indians land I am a native Indian who wants to protect my land,of course I won’t reflect her sentiments, that way I am more like Marlon Brando,now it will rattle you more, as a matter of fact I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars 👍 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Dear Kangana, it's going to hurt a lot when your bubble bursts.